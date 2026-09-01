CTET Sept 2026 applications close today; revised exam date to be out soon
CTET Sept 2026: CBSE will close the extended registration window for CTET Sept 2026 today, on Sept 1. Candidates can apply directly through the official website at ctet.nic.in
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CTET Sept 2026 Last Day: The application window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) September 2026 session closes today, September 1, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
The registration portal, which initially closed on June 10, reopened on August 25 to give candidates who missed the first deadline another opportunity to register.
Eligible candidates can submit their forms and pay the application fee online. Those who successfully enrolled during the first phase do not need to reapply.
How to apply for CTET September 2026?
Go to the official CBSE CTET website at ctet.nic.in.
Click the CTET September 2026 application window link on the home page.
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A new page will display where candidates must enrol.
Once registration is complete, fill out the application form.
Pay the application fee.
Click submit, and your application will be submitted.
Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for later use.
More about the CTET September 2026 registration
Candidates must ensure that all details entered in the application form accurately match their official documents.
Additionally, as per the CTET information bulletin, scanned photographs must be in JPG/JPEG format with a file size between 10 KB and 100 KB, while signatures must be between 3 KB and 30 KB.
CTET September 2026 fees
For applicants in the General/OBC (NCL) category, the exam fee is ₹1000 for one paper and ₹1200 for both.
For the SC/ST/Differently abled person category, the examination fee is ₹600 for both papers and ₹500 for one. The exam fee must be paid via a debit card, credit card, or net banking.
About CTET September 2026
The examination will consist of two papers. Paper II will be held in the morning shift from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, followed by Paper I in the evening shift from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.
Paper I is meant for candidates aspiring to teach classes I to V, while Paper II is for those aiming to teach classes VI to VIII. Candidates intending to teach at both levels must appear for both papers.
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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 3:42 PM IST