CTET September exam date 2026: Check steps to download admit card and more

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the correction window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) September 2026 exam. Candidates who have already submitted their forms can now edit their details wherever alterations are needed.

The correction window will be open from September 7 to September 10, 2026. After September 10, candidates will not be permitted to make any modifications under any circumstances. The correction facility is available on the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in.

Step-by-step process for CTET 2026 correction window

· Go to the official CTET Website.

· Click on the active link labelled "CTET Application Correction Window" or "Edit Application Form" displayed on the homepage.

· Fill in your system-generated Application Number, Password, and the security PIN.

· Click on "Proceed for Correction".

· Carefully edit the incorrect details in your application form.

· Review your changes thoroughly and submit the form.

· Download or print the updated confirmation page for later use.

CTET 2026 Admit Card

5-10 days before the exam date, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will make the CTET 2026 Admit Card available online at ctet.nic.in.

Important information, including the exam location, shift schedules, roll number, and candidate guidelines, is included in the document. To enter the exam hall, you must bring a printed admit card and a legitimate photo ID.

Steps to download the CTET 2026 Admit Card

· Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.

· Click the link titled "Download CTET Admit Card September 2026" on the homepage.

· Fill in your Application Number and Date of Birth in the login fields.

· Press "Submit" to view your admit card on the screen.

· Download the PDF and print 2 clear copies for exam day verification.

CTET 2026 ‘expected’ exam date

The updated schedule for the 22nd CTET 2026 edition has not yet been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The exam, which was originally set for September 6, 2026, was delayed in response to a Supreme Court order to reopen the application process for qualified applicants.

Expected exam dates are scheduled for late September or the first week of October 2026 for candidates who registered during both the original and reopened windows.

The CBSE has not announced the official notice for October 9, 2026. For any information on the exam date, candidates should consult the official CBSE website.

Reason behind CTET 2026 exam rescheduling

A Supreme Court judgment caused the September 2026 exam cycle to be postponed. The court ordered CBSE to give qualified candidates for teaching positions who were unable to finish their registration by the first deadline an equal opportunity.

Between August 25 and September 1, 2026, CBSE reopened the portal in accordance with the court decision. Thousands more candidates nationwide were able to submit their applications within this short registration period.