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CUET PG 2026 result on April 24 on official website, NTA confirms date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG results 2026 on Apr 24, 2026. Candidates can check their results on the official website

CUET PG 2026 result

CUET PG 2026 result

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 8:36 AM IST

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The final CUET PG 2026 results will be released on Saturday, April 24, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students who took the tests in March can view their results on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG. To access their CUET PG 2026 scorecards, students must enter their application number and password.
 
The NTA shared the update via its official X (formerly Twitter) account, stating, “CUET PG results will be announced on 24th April 2026” and will be declared “about 5 pm”.

CUET PG result 2026: How to check the scorecard?

Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG
 
Step 2: Tap on the ‘CUET PG 2026 Result' link showcase on the homepage.
 
 
Step 3: Enter your login credentials, such as roll number, date of birth, etc., and press submit on the login page.

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Step 4: The CUET PG Result 2026 will display on the screen.
 
Step 5: Download and take a printout of your result for later use. 

About the CUET PG result 2026

The computer-based test (CBT) format of the CUET PG 2026 exam was used from March 6 to March 27, 2026. 157 subjects were covered throughout the course of the 21-day exam cycle.
 
Daily schedules were split into three shifts: 9 am–10:30 am, 12:30 pm–2:00 pm, and 4 pm–5:30 pm. On April 11, 2026, the time for challenging the answer key opened, and students had a few days to voice concerns about the provided answer key. 

More about the CUET PG Result 2026

Participating universities will create and publish an independent merit list after the results are announced on Friday. Based on this list, counselling sessions and student admissions will take place. Additionally, candidates should be aware that the CUET PG 2026 NTA score is only valid for the 2026–2027 academic year.
 
5,23,032 candidates took the CUET PG test last year, and the results were announced on May 6. In a similar trend, just 5.7 lakh of the nearly 7.6 lakh candidates who registered for CUET PG 2024 actually showed up when the results were announced on April 13, 2024.

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Topics : exam results National Testing Agency Entrance Exams

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 8:36 AM IST

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