CUET UG 2026 exam postponed due to Bakrid, revised dates to be out soon

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 exam, which was set to be held on May 28, has been rescheduled by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Those who were scheduled to take the exams on that day will now need to wait for the updated schedule, which will be made public shortly.

The official announcement states that due to a change in the date of the Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) holiday, both exam shifts that were originally scheduled for May 28, 2026, have been postponed.

How to check the revised CUET UG 2026 exam date?

· Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

· Press on the revised exam date notice link on the homepage

· Open the PDF notice

· Check the updated exam schedule

· Download and save the notice for later use.

NTA on exam postponement

Candidates have been advised by the NTA that new dates for the postponed exam will be revealed soon. For updates on the updated exam schedule, admit cards, and city notification slips, students are encouraged to frequently visit the official website.

In order to dispel misinformation about the updated exam schedule, candidates are recommended to only heed official statements. The revised schedule is anticipated to be released shortly by the NTA.

"In continuation of the Public Notice dated 05 May 2026, it is hereby informed that the CUET (UG) 2026 examinations scheduled to be held on 28.05.2026 in both shifts stand postponed," the notice mentioned. Candidates have been instructed to contact the NTA helpdesk for any clarification and to often check the official websites for changes.

About CUET-UG

CUET-UG was created in 2022 to standardize undergraduate admissions at the nation's Central, State, and a few private institutions. CUET-UG seeks to offer a consistent assessment platform in place of several entrance tests.

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to support inclusivity and equal chances, the exam assesses applicants based on language proficiency, subject-specific knowledge, and general ability.