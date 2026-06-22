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CUET UG Result 2026: Check how to download the scorecard, once released

The NTA is expected to release the CUET 2026 results by June 24 at cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can access the result link by entering their application number and date of birth

CUET UG 2026 Exam Result

CUET UG 2026 Exam Result

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 11:28 AM IST

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The CUET 2026 results are anticipated to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 24 via cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who took the CUET UG 2026 exam can access the result link by providing their application number and birthdate. Participating universities will release merit lists of selected applicants after the CUET results are announced.
 
The CUET 2026 final answer key is now available for candidates who appeared in the exams on the NTA’s official website.
 
The Common University Entrance Test was administered by NTA in offline mode on June 06 and June 07, 2026, and between May 11 and May 31, 2026.
 

CUET UG Result 2026: How to check and download the scorecard?

·        Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
 
·        Click on the "CUET UG Result 2026" link available on the homepage.

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·        Fill in your application number and password. 
·        Submit the details.
 
·        The CUET UG 2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
 
·        Download and save the CUET UG Result 2026 PDF.
 
·        Take a printout for later admission and counselling purposes.

How to download CUET Final Answer Key 2026?

·        Open the CUET UG 2026 official website at cuet.nta.nic.in
 
·        Click on the 'Final Answer Key of CUET (UG)' tab
 
.        The CUET UG 2026 final answer key will display on the screen in PDF format.
 
·        Save and download the CUET answer key
 
·        Download: CUET UG 2026 Final Answer Key PDF. 

How to calculate the CUET UG 2026 marksheet with the answer key?

To calculate the CUET 2026 marks obtained, candidates will have to follow the marking scheme:
 
·        One mark for every correct answer
 
·        -0.25 mark for each wrong answer
 
·        No mark for not-attempted questions. 

CUET UG 2026 Exam: What's next?

The National Testing Agency will now release the CUET UG 2026 results for those who took the test, as the final answer key has been made public.
 
The results should shortly be available on the official NTA website. By entering their application number and password, candidates can view their Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2026 scores and percentile ranks.

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 11:25 AM IST

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