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Home / Education / News / Datanomics: More teachers in classrooms, but fewer women in senior roles

Datanomics: More teachers in classrooms, but fewer women in senior roles

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand reported PTRs below 15, among the best in the country

Teachers, education, Schools
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Sneha Sasikumar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 10:48 PM IST

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As India celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 5, data presents a picture of uneven progress in the teaching landscape. The pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) — the average number of students per teacher — fell from 27 in 2018-19 to 19 in 2025-26, comfortably within the 30:1 benchmark set by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. However, this improvement is uneven across states. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand reported PTRs below 15, among the best in the country. Delhi, despite being a major higher-education hub, lagged at 27. 
 
Measured against major economies, Indian classrooms remain more crowded, with fewer teachers per student. A clear divide runs through faculty allocation in higher education. At the senior level, a 15 percentage point gap favours men over women. Move down the ladder to tutorial and temporary roles, the pattern reverses: women outnumber men. 
 
 
 
Topics : Teachers education Schools