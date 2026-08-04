Delhi govt declares free 1-year JEE, NEET coaching scholarship for Class 12

Under a scholarship provided by the Dakshana Foundation, the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has notified government and government-aided schools about a free one-year residential coaching programme for students preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

The Joint Dakshana Selection Test (JSDT) 2027, which is set for December of this year, will be used to choose students.

Procedure to register for the free scholarship for JEE and NEET coaching

· Register the meritorious students. Consult the coordinator of the science department or the principal of your school.

· An official circular advising all eligible government and government-aided schools has been sent by the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE).

· Keep checking the official portal of the Dakshana Foundation, where registration links for the JSDT exam will be released.

· Once your application is reviewed and verified, you can download your hall ticket for the entrance exam.

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Eligibility criteria for a 1-year scholarship for JEE and NEET students

· Mandatory: Class 12 Science stream in a Delhi government or government-aided school during the current academic session.

· Total aggregate: Marks for Mathematics and Science in Class 10 should meet or exceed the foundations specified cut-offs (historically ranging from 65% to 85% depending on gender and category).

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Officials on free 1-year JEE, NEET coaching scholarship for Class 12

On Monday, the Delhi government announced a scholarship offered by a non-profit organisation in Pune for JEE and NEET candidates enrolled in Class 12 government and government-aided schools to participate in a free one-year residential coaching program.

According to the statement, the selected children will receive free residential coaching for a year at the foundation's Dakshana Valley campus, located in Kadus village in the Pune district of Maharashtra.

More about the free 1-year JEE, NEET coaching scholarship

According to the department, the programme will be offered to students at no cost and will include free food, accommodation, and coaching for the duration of the course.

The award is available to worthy and eligible Class 12 (Science) students enrolled in government and government-aided schools for the current academic year, according to a DoE circular.