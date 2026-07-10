Delhi govt schools to hold Class 10, 12 admission test for second round

The second round of admissions 2026 for Delhi Government Schools Class 10 and 12 has begun, according to the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi. Students can now apply through the Common Admission Test (CAT) procedure if they missed the initial admissions cycle or are still seeking admission.

The official schedule states that students must finish the registration procedure by July 25 and that application forms are accessible starting today. CAT results, seat availability, topic preferences, and the student's residency will all be taken into consideration when making admissions decisions.

Delhi Government Schools Class 10, 12 Admission Test: Important Dates

· Application Process starts: July 10, 2026

· Last date to send application: July 25, 2026

· Schools to forward applications to District DDE: July 27, 2026

· Admit card distribution: July 30, 2026

· Common Admission Test (CAT): August 1, 2026 (10 am to 12 noon)

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How to apply for the Delhi Govt schools Class 10, 12 Admission?

· Visit the nearest Delhi Government School to collect the physical application form.

· Enter the required academic details, preferred stream (for Class 12), and contact information.

· Attach your document package and pin it to the application form.

· Submit the completed form back to the school head (Heads of School) before the July 25, 2026 deadline.

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Delhi Government Schools Class 10, 12 Admission: Eligibility Criteria

Before accepting applications, the school heads will confirm the candidates' eligibility and the supporting documentation. For the purpose of issuing admit cards, only qualified applications will be sent to the relevant District DDE or nodal official.

· The Directorate of Education stated that only Delhi students are eligible to register under this admission cycle.

· For Class 10 admission, applicants should have successfully passed Class 9 as regular students from a recognised school during the previous academic session.

· To be admitted to Class 12, students must have completed Class 11 at a recognised school with the necessary subject combination for the stream they want to pursue.

Delhi Government Schools Class 10, 12 Admission: Selection process

The Common Admission Test (CAT) will be used for admission under the second round. The schools where candidates submitted their application forms will provide them with their admit cards.

Qualified students will be assigned to schools based on availability, desired subject combinations, and their residential location when the CAT results are announced on August 5.

Students who could not participate in the previous admission cycle and are still applying to Delhi government schools for the current academic year are anticipated to profit from this second admission opportunity.