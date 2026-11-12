Schools up to Class 5 in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad have been directed to switch to hybrid mode as air quality deteriorates across Delhi-NCR.

The move follows the implementation of Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which includes restrictions on physical classes for younger students to limit their exposure to rising pollution levels.

According to the mandate from the Basic Education Department of Noida and Greater Noida, educational institutions must provide both online and offline classes for students in Classes 1 to 5. This guideline applies to government-aided and recognised private schools.

Impact of Delhi pollution on schools

The order comes after GRAP Stage III was put into effect in Delhi-NCR due to worsening air quality. According to Clause 8(i) of the GRAP-III plan, the governments of Delhi and NCR regions must shift classes for students up to Class 5 to a hybrid format in Delhi and NCR areas, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

In this system, parents have the option to decide whether their child attends school physically or participates in online classes. The online mode alternative is compulsory only if a school can provide teaching via the internet.

ALSO READ: Delhi pollution: Why private and official AQI readings can differ sharply Authorities mentioned that this initiative aims to minimize young children's exposure to polluted air outdoors while ensuring that their education continues smoothly. This hybrid system will stay active until air quality improves.

Authorities on Delhi pollution effect on schools

The Basic Education Officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar recently released an order instructing school heads to immediately adopt the hybrid learning model. Schools are expected to fully adhere to this directive, and officials cautioned that repercussions will follow non-compliance.

ALSO READ: Manipur Board Class 10, 12 date sheet 2027 released, check full schedule Ghaziabad has also implemented similar measures, offering either online or offline classes. This order does not indicate a total shutdown; schools must maintain in-person lessons for students who are present while also permitting others to engage in remote learning from their homes.

More about the hybrid mode due to Delhi pollution

The necessity for a hybrid mode is not exclusive to the Noida and Ghaziabad areas. It extends to schools in Delhi, Gurugram, and Faridabad as dictated by the CAQM’s GRAP-III guidelines, positioning it as a significant part of the pollution mitigation strategy related to education.