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Delhi school Class 6-8 results releasing March 28: How to check scores

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, is set to release the Class 6, 7, and 8 results tomorrow, March 28 on the official portal. Students can check by entering their student ID and birthdate

Delhi School Class 6, 7 & 8 results

Delhi School Class 6, 7 & 8 results. (Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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The Directorate of Education, Delhi will declare the results for Classes 6, 7 and 8 on March 28, 2026. Students who appeared for the annual examinations will be able to check their scores online once the result link is activated. The results will display the students' performance on the yearly exams for the academic year 2025–2026.
 
Following the release of the results, schools may also provide additional guidance. To prevent delays, students should always have their login information on hand.

Delhi School results for Class 6, 7 and 8: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website at edudel.nic.in.
 
 
Step 2: On the homepage, find the link for ‘Online Result 2025-26’.
 
Step 3: Press on the result link to proceed.

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Step 4: Fill in your Student ID and Date of Birth.
 
Step 5: Click the Submit button.
 
Step 6: Your result will be showcased on the screen.
 
Step 7: Download and print the result for later reference.

About the Delhi School Class 6, 7 & 8 results

The Delhi Board results 2026 can be viewed online by parents and students at edudel.nic.in, the official website. Students must submit their date of birth and student ID to view the results. They can check their scores and download the outcome for later use after logging in. It is recommended that parents and students thoroughly review all the information on the scorecard.
 
They should get in touch with their individual schools for clarification if there is any disparity. The results for Classes 6, 7, and 8 will be made available on the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi's official website, edudel.nic.in. Students should frequently check the website for the most recent information, as the results are anticipated to be revealed tomorrow, March 28, 2026.
 
 

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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