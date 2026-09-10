Schools and several government offices in Delhi will remain closed on September 11 ahead of the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit, as the national capital prepares for heightened security and traffic restrictions during the international event.

In a circular issued on Sunday, the Directorate of Education (DoE) declared September 11 a holiday for all schools under its jurisdiction. The order covers government, government-aided, and recognised unaided private schools.

Why are Delhi schools closed on September 11?

The holiday has been declared in connection with preparations for the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit, with the government making arrangements for security, logistics and the movement of motorcades linked to the event.

The decision follows an earlier announcement that Delhi government offices and Central Government offices will also remain closed on September 11, 2026.

Delhi traffic restrictions during BRICS 2026 Summit

In order to get ready for motorcade movements and other traffic regulations, the Delhi Traffic Police has been practicing in advance of the summit. Diversions have been planned at 22 places as part of the traffic management strategy for activities scheduled between September 11 and 13.

ALSO READ: Brics Summit 2026: Inside India's year-long chairship, key agenda It is anticipated that more than 35 roads will have traffic flow regulations. Earlier in the week, there was a motorcade rehearsal where certain routes were restricted and diverted between 10 am and 3 pm.

What to expect in Delhi during BRICS summit 2026?

Throughout the 3 days, the traffic preparations relating to the summit will continue to be crucial. Although limitations related to official movements may still affect some routes, September 12 and 13 fall on a Saturday and Sunday, which may result in relatively lower traffic than a typical working weekend.

During the BRICS Summit, travellers in Delhi may encounter traffic restrictions or diversions on specific roadways. Therefore, before leaving, commuters should review the latest Delhi Traffic Police advice.

Authorities hope to lessen the number of daily commuters on the roadways and facilitate traffic and security management during the BRICS Leaders' Summit by closing government offices and schools on September 11.