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Home / Education / News / DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026 out soon on results.hse.kerala.gov.in

DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026 out soon on results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check and download their scorecards at 3 pm via the official website. The board exams for 2026 were held from March 5 to March 27, 2026

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Updates: Results at 3 pm; check at dhsekerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026 Soon: The Plus One (Class 11) exam results will be released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, today, on July 17, 2026, at 3 pm.
 
The official websites–dhsekerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and results.kerala.gov.in–will allow students who took the HSE exams to view and download their scorecards. 
 
The Kerala Plus One examinations were held in the afternoon, from 1:30 pm to 4:15 pm, from March 5 to March 27, 2026. This year, over 3 lakh students applied for the improvement examinations, and about 4 lakh students registered for the exam.
 

DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026: How to check?

·        To check the results using the PRD mobile app, download the app from Google Play or the App Store.
 
·        Once you’ve installed it, open the application and find “Kerala Plus One results 2026.”

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·        Click on it, then fill in your registration number and date of birth before pressing 'submit'.
 
·        The +1 results will be showcased on the screen.
 
·        Download and save the results for later use. 

How to check Kerala Plus One result 2026 via SMS?

·        Type KERALA11<space> registration number
 
·        Send it to 56263.
 
·        The subject-wise marks and qualifying status will be sent to the same number by the board.

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Details checked after result announcement

·        Check name, DOB and registration number
 
·        Verify subject-wise marks carefully
 
·        Note pass/fail status in each subject
 
·        Download and save PDF to cloud storage
 
·        Print at least 2 copies
 
·        If any error — contact the school immediately. 

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 pass percentage

Students must get at least 30% in order to be eligible for the Plus One exam. The Save a Year (SAY) test can be taken by those who do not reach the minimum qualifying requirements in one or more subjects.

What after DHSE Kerala Plus One exam date 2026?

After the result of the DHSE Kerala Plus One (Class 11) board exams on March 27, 2026, the timeline progresses through result announcement, the revaluation window, improvement exams, and standard promotion to Plus Two studies. 
   

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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