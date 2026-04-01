Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 13: Ranveer's film eyes on ₹1,500 cr

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its impressive box office run, maintaining strong momentum into its second week and comfortably outpacing its predecessor.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie made Rs 27.75 crore on Day 13 (the second Tuesday), bringing its total net domestic collection to Rs 899.92 crore. At the moment, the gross box office collection in India is an astounding Rs 1,077 crore.

Dhurandhar 2, which stars Ranveer Singh and is directed by Aditya Dhar, also reached the global Rs 1,400 crore milestone on Tuesday. The movie is now expected to break the Rs 1,500-crore mark worldwide after surpassing the earnings of its first segment in just 11 days. On March 19, Dhurandhar 2 opened in theaters.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office update

Day 1- ₹102.55 Cr (Opening Day)

Day 2- ₹80.72 Cr

Day 3- ₹113.00 Cr

Day 4- ₹114.85 Cr

Day 5- ₹65.00 Cr

Day 6- ₹56.60 Cr

Day 7- ₹48.75 Cr

Day 8- ₹49.70 Cr

Day 9- ₹41.75 Cr

Day 10- ₹62.85 Cr

Day 11- ₹68.10 Cr

Day 12- ₹25.30 Cr

Day 13- ₹27.75 Cr

Total box office collection- ₹899.92 Cr.

Dhurundhar 2 box office summary

India Gross: ₹1,077.41 Cr

Overseas Gross: ₹358.00 Cr ($43M approx.)

Worldwide Gross: ₹1,435.41 Cr.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge vs other films

After Dangal (2016), Baahubali 2 (2017), and Pushpa 2 (2024), Dhurandhar 2 is currently ranked fourth on the all-time international gross list.

Due in major part to its successful performance in China, where it earned over Rs 1,300 crore, Dangal continues to be the highest-grossing Indian movie globally, with over Rs 2,070 crore.

Pushpa 2 made about Rs 1,742 crore, while Baahubali 2 made about Rs 1,788 crore worldwide. With its current trajectory, Dhurandhar 2 is rapidly closing the gap.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office occupancy

Dhurandhar 2 made 17,883 shows in India on day 13, with an average occupancy of 26.1%. With an occupancy of 27.0% over 15,568 shows, the Hindi version accounted for the majority of the day 13 collection.

On day 13, the Telugu version dominated the southern Indian states with a business of 20.0% occupancy with 1,302 shows, followed by Tamil with 22.0% occupancy in 684 shows. On the same day, the Malayalam and Kannada versions were added with occupancies of 15.0% and 21.0%, respectively.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2, or Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Udaybir Sandhu, Gaurav Gera, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

India Today review says, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge expands, sharpens, and builds on its predecessor. What the first film hinted at, this one executes with intent: more violence, more scale, more emotional rupture, and a far deeper obsession with revenge."