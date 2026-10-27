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Diwali 2026: Are schools closed on November 9? Check state-wise calendar

November 2026 features multiple important Hindu festivals, including Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Gujarati New Year, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja, Tulsi Vivah, Dev Diwali and others

Diwali 2026

Diwali 2026 on November 8: Check Festival Calendar, Dates

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2026 | 11:45 AM IST

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Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026, according to published Hindu calendars. The festivities will continue with Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 11. The month will also feature Chhath Puja, Tulsi Vivah, Dev Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti.
 
With several festivals falling in the first half of November, school holidays may vary across states. Parents and students should check their respective school calendars and local education department notifications before making plans.

Diwali 2026 full festival calendar: Important dates

·        Dhanteras- November 6, 2026
 
·        Chhoti Diwali / Naraka Chaturdashi- November 8, 2026
 
 
·        Diwali / Deepavali- November 8, 2026

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·        Govardhan Puja- November 9, 2026
 
·        Bhai Dooj- November 11, 2026.

State-wise school closures on Diwali 2026

In states where Govardhan Puja is an official school holiday, schools may be closed on Monday, November 9, 2026. The state of Uttar Pradesh's holiday calendar includes Govardhan Puja. Schools in the state will observe holidays on November 8, 9 and 11 for festivals, followed by one on November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima.
 
Maharashtra has declared a 13-day break for schools for Diwali celebration, extending from November 2 to November 14. Schools in Chhattisgarh will remain closed from November 6 to November 11, 2026 for the festivals
 
Bihar’s 2026 school holiday calendar lists a festival break from November 7 to 17 for government and government-aided schools. The break covers Diwali, Chitragupt Puja, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja, among other festivals. Goa has announced school holidays from November 2 to November 21.
 
Meanwhile, schools in Gujarat will be closed for 21 days to celebrate the festivals. The break will extend from November 5 to November 25, with the second term scheduled to begin on November 26, according to a CNBC TV18 report.
 
In other states, the day might be a typical workday. Every state follows its own schedule. Different holiday schedules may apply to private, central, and state government schools. Before making preparations, parents and children are advised to review the recent notice their school has provided. 

Complete list of November 2026 festival calendar

November 1- Masik Krishna Janmashtami
November 5- Rama Ekadashi
November 6- Dhanteras, Pradosh Vrat
November 7- Choti Diwali-related observances, Hanuman Puja, Masik Shivratri
November 8- Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Narak Chaturdashi
November 9- Kartik Amavasya
November 10- Govardhan Puja, Gujarati New Year, Annakut
November 11- Bhai Dooj
November 13- Chhath Puja preparations and regional observances
November 14- Chhath Puja preparations and regional observances
November 15- Chhath Puja, main Shashthi observance
November 16- Chhath Puja concluding rituals, Vrishchika Sankranti
November 1- Masik Durgashtami
November 20- Devutthana Ekadashi
November 21- Tulsi Vivah, Gauna Devutthana Ekadashi
November 22- Pradosh Vrat
November 24- Dev Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartik Purnima.  
 

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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 11:45 AM IST