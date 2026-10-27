Diwali 2026: Are schools closed on November 9? Check state-wise calendar

Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026, according to published Hindu calendars. The festivities will continue with Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 11. The month will also feature Chhath Puja, Tulsi Vivah, Dev Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

With several festivals falling in the first half of November, school holidays may vary across states. Parents and students should check their respective school calendars and local education department notifications before making plans.

Diwali 2026 full festival calendar: Important dates

· Dhanteras- November 6, 2026

· Chhoti Diwali / Naraka Chaturdashi- November 8, 2026

· Diwali / Deepavali- November 8, 2026

· Govardhan Puja- November 9, 2026

· Bhai Dooj- November 11, 2026.

State-wise school closures on Diwali 2026

In states where Govardhan Puja is an official school holiday, schools may be closed on Monday, November 9, 2026. The state of Uttar Pradesh's holiday calendar includes Govardhan Puja. Schools in the state will observe holidays on November 8, 9 and 11 for festivals, followed by one on November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima.

Maharashtra has declared a 13-day break for schools for Diwali celebration, extending from November 2 to November 14. Schools in Chhattisgarh will remain closed from November 6 to November 11, 2026 for the festivals

Bihar’s 2026 school holiday calendar lists a festival break from November 7 to 17 for government and government-aided schools. The break covers Diwali , Chitragupt Puja, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja, among other festivals. Goa has announced school holidays from November 2 to November 21.

Meanwhile, schools in Gujarat will be closed for 21 days to celebrate the festivals. The break will extend from November 5 to November 25, with the second term scheduled to begin on November 26, according to a CNBC TV18 report.

ALSO READ: Delhi pollution curbs: Non-BS-VI vehicles barred from Nov 1, check rules In other states, the day might be a typical workday. Every state follows its own schedule. Different holiday schedules may apply to private, central, and state government schools. Before making preparations, parents and children are advised to review the recent notice their school has provided.

Complete list of November 2026 festival calendar

November 1- Masik Krishna Janmashtami

November 5- Rama Ekadashi

November 6- Dhanteras, Pradosh Vrat

November 7- Choti Diwali-related observances, Hanuman Puja, Masik Shivratri

November 8- Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Narak Chaturdashi

November 9- Kartik Amavasya

November 10- Govardhan Puja, Gujarati New Year, Annakut

November 11- Bhai Dooj

November 13- Chhath Puja preparations and regional observances

November 14- Chhath Puja preparations and regional observances

November 15- Chhath Puja, main Shashthi observance

November 16- Chhath Puja concluding rituals, Vrishchika Sankranti

November 1- Masik Durgashtami

November 20- Devutthana Ekadashi

November 21- Tulsi Vivah, Gauna Devutthana Ekadashi

November 22- Pradosh Vrat