DSSSB Primary Teacher result 2026: All about marks, cut-offs and vacancies
DSSSB has issued the Primary Teacher Marksheet 2026 for the Assistant Teacher (Primary) recruitment exam. Candidates can check their scores on the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in
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The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the DSSSB Primary Teacher Marks 2026 for candidates who appeared for the Assistant Teacher (Primary) recruitment examination under Post Code 802/25. Candidates can access their scores through the Online Application Registration System (OARS) on the board’s website, at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
Additionally, the board has released category-specific cut-off scores and temporarily shortlisted qualified applicants for e-dossier submission. The dates of the exams were February 16–20, February 23, March 26, March 31, April 3, and April 10, 2026.
How to check and download the DSSSB Primary Teacher Marks 2026 online?
· Visit the official DSSSB website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
· Open the Online Application Registration System (OARS).
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· Log in using the registered credentials required by the website.
· Navigate to the important recruitment or marks section for Assistant Teacher (Primary), Post Code 802/25.
· Open the available marks or result details.
· Review the displayed score and other applicable information.
· Save or download the available record for later use.
DSSSB Primary Teacher Cut Off 2026 Category-Wise
The cut-offs are based on a scale of 200 marks.
· Unreserved (UR)- 172.06
· Economically Weaker Section (EWS)- 160.95
· Other Backward Classes (OBC)- 160.09
· Scheduled Caste (SC)- 158.01
· Scheduled Tribe (ST)- 139.64
DSSSB Primary Teacher PwBD Cut-off 2026
· Category (a)- 149.73
· Category (b)- 112.47
· Category (c)- 152.75
· Categories (d) and (e)- 118.81.
DSSSB Primary Teacher Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
The board issued the advertisement on September 10, 2025 to notify aspiring candidates about the Assistant Teacher (Primary) position. On September 19, 2025, a corrigendum was issued.
For information on the specific distribution of open positions, qualifying requirements, and reservation conditions, candidates should consult the original recruitment notice and important corrigenda. 1,169 positions are being filled in two organisations:
· Directorate of Education, GNCTD- 1,044
· New Delhi Municipal Council- 125
Total- 1,169.
About the DSSSB E-Dossier Submission 2026
Provisionally shortlisted candidates have from October 19 to October 30, 2026, to submit the necessary documentation via their respective OARS accounts.
Within the allotted time, they must also confirm their post preferences. Their candidature may be impacted if they miss the deadline or do not finish the necessary steps.
What happens after DSSSB E-Dossier submission?
Candidates must adhere to any further instructions provided by DSSSB and the relevant user departments following the e-dossier submission phase. Final selection is not guaranteed by a provisional shortlist.
Before moving further, the appropriate authorities may check credentials, certifications, category claims, and other eligibility requirements.
For updates on recruitment, instructions for document verification, and other information, candidates should frequently check their OARS accounts and the official DSSSB website.
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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 10:43 AM IST