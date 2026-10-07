Edtech firm byteXL raises $9 million in funding round led by Elevar Equity

Education-technology startup byteXL on Wednesday said it has raised $9 million in its latest funding round, led by Elevar Equity, with participation from Kalaari Capital and The Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.

The investment builds on the firm’s $5.9 million Series A funding round which happened in July 2024. The previous funding was led by Kalaari Capital, with participation from the Dell Foundation.

According to the byteXL, the fresh round of investment comes at a time when it is scaling its hybrid model that assists students in building industry-relevant skills alongside their engineering education.

Founded by Karun and Sricharan Tadepalli, byteXL works with engineering colleges to bring industry-relevant technology and artificial intelligence (AI) learning into the college experience. As part of its business-to-business learning model, byteXL works directly with engineering colleges, particularly across Tier-II and Tier-III cities, to integrate information technology (IT) and AI-driven skills along with the regular academic curriculum.

The company plans to use the capital to expand its institutional footprint across India, strengthen its AI and technology-led learning platform, expand its academic and delivery capabilities, and develop new industry-aligned skilling programmes.

“A significant focus of the investment will be on market expansion, product and technology development, including AI-enabled learning and assessment, student analytics, personalised learning tools and other digital capabilities designed to improve learning outcomes at scale,” the firm said in a statement.

byteXL said it plans to grow its presence from 40 institutions to 120 institutions over the next two years, while expanding its reach from 200,000 students to 500,000 lakh students across 15 states in the country. The ed-tech firm said it placed 7,600 graduates in IT and engineering roles in 2025.

Speaking on the development, Karun Tadepalli, cofounder and chief executive officer of byteXL, said, “Over the last few years, we have grown from establishing our model with engineering institutions to building a scalable business in the skilling space... As we enter our next phase of growth, our focus will be on expanding our institutional footprint, deepening our technology and AI capabilities, and building byteXL into a larger and more impactful player in India’s technology education ecosystem.”