Ex-SCERT chief held in Odisha textbook case; Crime Branch pegs ₹175 cr loss

The Odisha Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested Manoj Kumar Padhy, former director of Teacher Education and State Council of Educational Research and Training (TE and SCERT), in connection with large-scale errors found in school textbooks introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This marks the first arrest in one of the state's biggest education controversies in recent years.

Padhy, a senior Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer, was taken into custody after nearly four hours of questioning by Crime Branch officials as part of an investigation into the publication of error-ridden textbooks for students from Classes I to VIII.

The arrest came days after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered a Crime Branch probe into the entire process of preparation, review and publication of the books following widespread public outrage.

The Crime Branch said a prima facie case had been established against the former SCERT director. He has been booked under Sections 316(5) (criminal breach of trust), 201 (public servant intentionally preparing or approving incorrect official documents or electronic records), and 3(5) (constructive criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, Padhy, who served as director of TE and SCERT during the textbook preparation process, was entrusted with overall supervision, coordination, monitoring and approval of the development of textbooks under the NEP 2020 curriculum.

"He dishonestly failed to discharge the official duties entrusted to him and knowingly approved and forwarded manuscripts for publication without ensuring proper verification of factual, scientific, historical, geographical, linguistic, translation and pictorial contents. It amounts to criminal negligence," the Crime Branch said in a statement.

The Crime Branch alleged that such acts and omissions resulted in the publication and statewide distribution of erroneous textbooks, causing a wrongful loss of around Rs 175 crore to the state exchequer while severely affecting public interest and undermining confidence in the state's education system.

The investigation was initiated after Madhusmita Sahoo, director of TE and SCERT, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with the Crime Branch Superintendent of Police. On Monday, the Crime Branch constituted multiple investigation teams to examine various aspects of the textbook preparation process, including content development, editorial review, approval mechanisms and printing.

Padhy had already been placed under suspension earlier this month following the findings of a high-level inquiry committee headed by D K Singh, development commissioner. Three assistant directors of SCERT — Pralipta Mishra, Dilip Kumar Sahu and Bharati Tudu — were also suspended, while disciplinary proceedings were initiated against six other assistant directors — Bandita Pattnaik, Manas Ranjan Rout, Manoranjan Mahapatra, Prashant Kumar Sahu, Manas Kumar Nayak and Sudarshan Santara.

Among the mistakes that drew national attention was a reference describing Sitabinji Cave in Keonjhar district as the birthplace of Lord Ram's twin sons Luv and Kush and claiming that infertile women could regain fertility by circumambulating the cave.

The textbooks wrongly located the Niyamgiri Hills in Jharkhand instead of Odisha, misidentified the famous stone chariot at Hampi as the Konark Sun Temple, and mistakenly used an image of Karnataka's Vidhana Soudha while identifying it as the Odisha Assembly building. Such errors exposed glaring failures in curriculum development, academic verification and editorial oversight.

As many as 29 million copies of 55 textbooks were prepared for nearly 5.23 million students studying in Classes I to VIII during the 2026-27 academic session. A comprehensive review found as many as 1,678 spelling mistakes, grammatical errors, and serious factual, historical and geographical inaccuracies across the books.