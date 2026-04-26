Foreign universities unlikely to dent India market amid fee sensitivity

Multiple foreign universities have moved to set up campuses in India since the University Grants Commission’s 2023 regulations allowed top-ranked global institutions to establish fully autonomous branch campuses with control over admissions, fees and curriculum.

Experts said that, at present, the impact is expected to be limited to a narrow, premium segment of the market, particularly students who were already considering overseas education.

“At this stage, it’s more of a market evolution than a direct threat. The impact, if any, will first be visible in the premium segment,” said Ashish Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer of EdNex Global. He noted that India sees around 7.5–8 lakh students going abroad annually, many of whom opt for high-cost destinations such as the US, the UK and Australia, and could consider foreign campuses within India as an alternative.

However, affordability remains a key constraint. The cost of studying abroad typically ranges between ₹25 lakh and ₹60 lakh, while domestic options are significantly cheaper.

“Over 60 per cent of Indian families are highly price-sensitive, which means interest doesn’t always convert into action unless return on investment is clear,” Gupta said, adding that there has been no material shift in application trends towards foreign campuses in India so far, despite rising curiosity.

Experts added that there may be increased competition for some specialised fields of learning. Sudhir Kr Pandey, director of international admissions and outreach at Noida International University, said the impact would be concentrated in specialised fields such as business management, data science and international relations, with limited spillover to the broader, cost-conscious student base.

Experts said that while awareness of foreign campuses is increasing, student behaviour continues to be guided by practical considerations such as career outcomes and cost. Ranjita Raman, chief executive officer of Jaro Education, said there is a growing trend of learners complementing formal education with continuous upskilling to stay relevant in a rapidly changing job market.

“While foreign universities will primarily focus on full-time programmes, executive education and upskilling pathways are expected to continue growing independently without any significant threat,” said Raman, adding that established institutions, including IITs, IIMs, NITs and top NIRF-ranked universities, continue to command strong trust on outcomes, meaning foreign universities are likely to add choice but will need to prove value to compete at scale.

Gupta added that, globally, international branch campuses remain a niche, with high fees limiting them to a small, premium segment—as seen in hubs like Dubai and Singapore. “Unless pricing becomes more accessible or financing options improve, scale will remain limited. So for now, it’s an alternative for a specific segment, not a mass-market competitor,” said Gupta.

Experts noted that India’s higher education market remains heavily outcome-driven, with a majority of students prioritising job prospects over institutional brand.

Raman said one of the key strengths of Indian institutions is the benefit from strong industry linkages, built over time through robust placement networks, alumni bases, and programmes that are aligned with local market needs.

“Our insights into the local industry requirements as well as the legal framework enable us to provide highly relevant and employable education, which will take some time for foreign universities to develop,” said Pandey.

At the same time, the entry of foreign universities could intensify competition for faculty and research talent. “India already faces a faculty gap, with reports suggesting a 30–35 per cent shortage in higher education faculty across institutions. Entry of foreign universities will increase demand for high-quality faculty, potentially driving up compensation,” said Gupta, adding that this may also lead to institutions improving academic standards, research output, and global collaboration.