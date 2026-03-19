GATE 2026: IIT Guwahati to announce GATE results today, how to download

The results of this year's Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 are anticipated to be released on March 19 by IIT Guwahati. Candidates who took the national exam can view their results online at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, the official portal.

The dates of the GATE 2026 exam were February 7, 8, 14, and 15. There were two sessions on each exam day: a morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and an afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The test, which covered a broad range of science and engineering fields, was administered in a computer-based manner at several centres around India.

How to check the GATE 2026 result?

Step 1: Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: Press on the “GATE result link” and fill in login details such as enrolment ID/email and password

Step 3: After logging in, the result will display on the screen

Step 4: Check your scores, total marks, and All India Rank (AIR)

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Details mentioned on the GATE 2026 scorecards

–Candidate’s name

–Parent’s name

–GATE 2026 score

–Date of examination

–Candidate’s category

–All India Rank (AIR)

What to do next after GATE 2026 Result?

After the results are available, candidates must check in using their password and enrollment ID or email address. Candidates will be able to obtain the scorecard, which will provide crucial information, including their GATE score, qualifying status, All India Rank (AIR), and grades.

Furthermore, IIT Guwahati is anticipated to provide a list of the top students in each subject who achieved an all-India rank of 1, just like it does every year.

Many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) accept GATE scores for hiring to engineering and technical roles in addition to postgraduate admissions. The GATE score is a screening criterion used by many large government organisations to choose applicants for interviews and further stages of hiring.

List of PSUs taking graduate aptitude test scores for hiring for GATE 2026 Results

Many PSUs across sectors, including energy, infrastructure, and engineering, and telecommunications, use GATE scores for hiring. Here are some of the key organisations and their profiles:

· Airports Authority of India

· Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

· Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited

· Coal India Limited

· Centre for Railway Information Systems

· Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited

· Damodar Valley Corporation

· Electronics Corporation of India Limited

· Engineers India Limited

· Gas Authority of India Limited

· Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

· Indian Oil Corporation Limited

· National Thermal Power Corporation

· Odisha Power Generation Corporation Limited

· Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

· Power Grid Corporation of India Limited

· Grid Controller of India Limited

· Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited

· National Aluminium Company Limited

· National Highways Authority of India

· NLC India Limited

· National Mineral Development Corporation

· Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited

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What is GATE?

Every year, graduates in science and engineering who want to be admitted to postgraduate programs take the GATE exam. The Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology, and other centrally supported technical institutions across India use the scores mainly for admission to MTech, ME, and PhD programs.