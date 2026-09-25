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Home / Education / News / Govt appoints IAS officer Mandeep K Bhandari as new CBSE chairperson

Govt appoints IAS officer Mandeep K Bhandari as new CBSE chairperson

The 2001-batch AGMUT-cadre IAS officer has been appointed in the rank and pay of an Additional Secretary to the Union government, with the post temporarily upgraded

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 9:48 PM IST

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The government has appointed Mandeep K Bhandari as chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), according to an order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Friday.
 
Bhandari is a 2001-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre. He has been appointed in the rank and pay of an Additional Secretary to the Union government, with the post temporarily upgraded for the appointment.
 
The appointment comes nearly four months after the government transferred then CBSE chairperson Rahul Singh and constituted a one-member committee to inquire into the procurement of services for the board’s on-screen marking (OSM) system.
 
 
On June 2, the Centre appointed Lokhande Prashant Sitaram as CBSE chairperson, replacing Singh, who was transferred as Additional Secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
 
The changes followed concerns surrounding CBSE's implementation of the OSM system, which was introduced to support the digital evaluation of answer sheets. Students and parents had raised concerns about evaluation and post-result processes, while the government ordered a one-member inquiry committee headed by S Radha Chauhan, chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission, to examine the procurement of OSM services.

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The June reshuffle also involved CBSE secretary Himanshu Gupta, who was prematurely repatriated to his parent cadre, the Ministry of Home Affairs, on administrative grounds. Varun Bhardwaj was appointed as his replacement.
 
CBSE oversees board examinations for Classes 10 and 12, school affiliation and academic responsibilities for affiliated schools in India and abroad. The board's responsibilities also include implementing examination and curriculum reforms linked to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
 
Separately, Ankita Mishra Bundela, presently Additional Secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, has been moved to the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education as Additional Secretary by temporarily upgrading a vacant post of Joint Secretary. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet under the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, issued the notification to this effect on Friday.

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 9:48 PM IST