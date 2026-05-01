Gujarat board result 2026: GSEB class 10th & 12th expected soon at gseb.org

Gujarat board 10, 12 result 2026 updates: The Class 10 results will be released soon by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSHSEB). Using their login information, students who took the high school examinations will be able to view and download their mark sheets via the official website, gsebeservice.com.

Thousands of students took the GSEB Class 10 examinations from February 26 to March 18, 2026, and they are now anxiously awaiting the results.

How to check the GSEB SSC Class 10th Result 2026?

· Visit the official website at gsebeservice.com.

· On the homepage, find the result link and click on it.

· Fill in your seat number.

· Click on the submit button.

· GSEB SSC Class 10th results will be showcased on the screen.

· Download and save it for later reference.

How to check GSEB SSC Result 2026 Via SMS?

· Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

· Type an SMS in the following format: SSCSeatNumber.

· Send it to 56263.

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026: When will Class 12 results be out? Latest updates · GSEB 10th class result 2026 will be sent as an SMS to the same number.

Steps to check Gujarat Board SSC HSC Results 2026 via DigiLocker

· Log in using your mobile number and OTP.

· A new user needs to make an account using Aadhaar or a mobile number

· Route to the Education section

· Press on “Issued Documents” or “Browse Documents”

· Select the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB)

ALSO READ: Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: MSBSHSE Class 12 results expected soon · Provide your seat number/roll number and other essential details.

Details mentioned on the GSEB 10th Result 2026 PDF?

· Seat number

· Candidate’s name

· Subject

· Subject-wise marks

· Subject-wise grade

· Total marks

· Qualifying status

· Percentile rank

· Grade.

What to do next after the Gujarat Board result 2026?

The online marksheet is provisional. A few weeks after the results, go to your school to pick up your passing certificate and original marksheet. Apply for revaluation or verification using the official HSC portal or ssc.gseb.org (for SSC) within 15–20 days of the results if you are unhappy with your grades. Register for additional exams, which are usually taken in June or July of 2026, if you failed one or two subjects.