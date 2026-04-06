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Gujarat RTE Admission 2026: Registration begins at rte.orpgujarat.com

The Gujarat government has launched RTE admissions 2026 for free Class 1 seats in private schools. Parents can register online from April 4 to 17 on the official RTE website

Gujarat RTE Admission 2026

Gujarat RTE Admission 2026

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

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The Gujarat government has opened admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for the 2026 academic year, allowing eligible children to apply for free Class 1 seats in private schools. The online registration process will remain open till April 17.
 
Conducted by the Directorate of Primary Education, this process aims to help children from economically weaker sections access quality schooling. Around 84,000 seats are expected to be filled across the state this year.

Gujarat RTE admission registration 2026: How to apply?

Visit the official website for Gujarat RTE admission.
 
Navigate to the link for 'Gujarat RTE Admissions 2026 Registration'.
 
 
First, you need to register by providing basic details.

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On successful registration, proceed with the application form.
 
Upload documents, pick preferred schools, pay the application fee, and submit.
 
Take a printout of the confirmation page for later reference. 

Gujarat RTE admission registration 2026 Eligibility

Government rules state that students from urban families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.5 lakh are eligible for admission to private schools. Under Right to Education (RTE) norms, 25 per cent of seats are reserved for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Gujarat RTE admission registration 2026 guidelines

Under the RTE Act, families whose income is Rs 1.5 lakh or less.
 
Parents are advised to submit valid income certificates alongside other documents for verification.
 
Inaccuracy in the documents can result in disqualification from the admission process.
 
RTE Gujarat documents needed for Application
 
To successfully complete the RTE Application Form Gujarat 2026, parents must upload valid documents. The list of RTE Gujarat documents required includes:
 
Proof of date of birth (birth certificate)
 
Proof of residence (Aadhaar card, passport, electricity bill, water bill, or voter ID)
 
Caste or category certificate (if applicable)
 
Income certificate (valid as of April 1, 2023)
 
Income Tax return documents (if applicable) or self-declaration
 
Note: Registered rent agreements are accepted only if no other address proof is available. Notarised rent agreements will not be taken. 
 
Additional documents may include certificates for:
 
Children with disabilities
 
Orphaned children
 

RTE Admission Eligibility Gujarat: Revised Priority Rules

The government has updated the RTE admission eligibility Gujarat criteria and priority list this year.
 
Preference will now be provided to children from reserved categories
 
Earlier, children from anganwadi centres were prioritised
 
A new option permit parents to chose school shifts (morning or afternoon)
 
This change motives to make the Gujarat RTE admission 2026 process more flexible and inclusive.

RTE Seat Allotment 2026 Gujarat and what’s next?

The Gujarat RTE seat allotment for 2026 will be conducted as per updated guidelines after the application process concludes. Parents are advised to regularly check the official website for allotment results and updates.
 
The Gujarat RTE admission process for 2026 remains an important step in ensuring equitable access to education, giving thousands of children the opportunity to attend private schools free of cost.

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 3:54 PM IST

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