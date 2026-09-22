Haryana D.El.Ed October 2026 admit card out: Check date and exam details
Haryana board has released the BSEH D.El.Ed October 2026 admit cards from Sept 21, 2026. The exam will be held from Oct 1 to Oct 24, 2026, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm
Princess Sonika New Delhi
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The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has issued the admit cards for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) October 2026 examination.
As per the board's instructions, principals and heads of D.El.Ed training institutes will download the admit cards on the official BSEH website using their institute login credentials.
Students do not need to download the admit card separately. They should contact their individual institute to collect their admit card once it has been downloaded by the institute authorities.
Haryana D.El.Ed October 2026 exam dates
· Admit card availability- September 21, 2026
· Commencement of examination- October 1, 2026
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· Last date of exams- October 24, 2026
· Exam timing- 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
How to download the Haryana D.El.Ed October 2026 Exam Admit Card?
1. Visit the official BSEH website at bseh.org.in.
2. Log in using the institute's official user ID and password.
3. Download the admit cards of eligible student-teachers via institute login.
4. Take a colour printout on A4-size paper, with the candidate's photograph.
5. Students must collect their admit cards from their respective institutes after the download process is finished.
Documents required for Haryana D.El.Ed October 2026 Exam Entry
The required admit card must be brought by students to the exam location. Candidates have been asked by the board to make sure that the information on their Aadhaar card or other picture ID is current and corresponds with the records kept by their school. If the necessary identity information has not been updated, candidates will not be allowed to access the exam facility.
More about the Haryana D.El.Ed October 2026 Exam Entry
Candidates should carefully review every detail contained on their admit cards and adhere to the guidelines provided. Additionally, they should clarify ahead of time their examination date, location, and reporting requirements. Only qualified student-teachers in accordance with the relevant admission-year categories are eligible to receive roll numbers from institute heads. Before the exam starts, students are urged to get in touch with their D.El.Ed. Institution as soon as possible to collect their admit cards and to settle any discrepancies.
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Topics : Haryana Admit Card Entrance Exams
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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 4:38 PM IST