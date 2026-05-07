HBSE Haryana board 10th, 12th result 2026; Check result date, time details

The Board of School Education Haryana is likely to declare the HBSE Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026 anytime soon. According to board officials, the Class 12 results are expected to be announced first, followed by the Class 10 results.

HBSE Chairman Pavan Kumar Sharma had earlier indicated that the Haryana Board results 2026 are expected between May 12 and May 15.

HBSE Haryana board 10th and 12th exams 2026 date and time

The HBSE Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 26 to March 20, 2026, while the Class 12 examinations took place between February 25 and April 1, 2026. This year, nearly 5.66 lakh students appeared for the Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 examinations.

What are the details mentioned in the HBSE 10th result?

· Name of the student

· Date of Birth

· Roll Number

· Father’s and Mother’s name

· Total marks obtained

· Total GPA

· Total marks

· Subject wise marks

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 result 2026 expected soon on website; know expected date · Enrolment Number.

How to check HBSE result 2026?

Visit the official HBSE website

Click on the HBSE Class 10 or Class 12 result link

Enter roll number and required login details

Submit the details

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

ALSO READ: CBSE 10th admit card 2026 released for 2nd board exams; how to download The board is expected to announce the results through a press conference before activating the online result link.

What after HBSE board exams 2026?

Students must secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass the HBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations. Candidates dissatisfied with their scores can apply for revaluation or rechecking until the first week of June 2026 by paying the prescribed subject-wise fee.

Original HBSE 12th certificates must be obtained from the respective educational institutions. It is usually distributed two weeks following the announcement of the result.