HBSE Haryana board 10th, 12th result 2026; Check result date, time details
Haryana board is expected to announce the HBSE Class 12 result 2026 shortly, followed by the Class 10 results. Students will be able to check their scorecards online using their login credentials
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
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The Board of School Education Haryana is likely to declare the HBSE Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026 anytime soon. According to board officials, the Class 12 results are expected to be announced first, followed by the Class 10 results.
HBSE Chairman Pavan Kumar Sharma had earlier indicated that the Haryana Board results 2026 are expected between May 12 and May 15.
HBSE Haryana board 10th and 12th exams 2026 date and time
The HBSE Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 26 to March 20, 2026, while the Class 12 examinations took place between February 25 and April 1, 2026. This year, nearly 5.66 lakh students appeared for the Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 examinations.
What are the details mentioned in the HBSE 10th result?
· Name of the student
· Date of Birth
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· Roll Number
· Father’s and Mother’s name
· Total marks obtained
· Total GPA
· Total marks
· Subject wise marks
· Enrolment Number.
How to check HBSE result 2026?
Visit the official HBSE website
Click on the HBSE Class 10 or Class 12 result link
Enter roll number and required login details
Submit the details
Download and save the scorecard for future reference
The board is expected to announce the results through a press conference before activating the online result link.
What after HBSE board exams 2026?
Students must secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass the HBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations. Candidates dissatisfied with their scores can apply for revaluation or rechecking until the first week of June 2026 by paying the prescribed subject-wise fee.
Original HBSE 12th certificates must be obtained from the respective educational institutions. It is usually distributed two weeks following the announcement of the result.
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Topics : Haryana board exams board examinations exam results
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 5:14 PM IST