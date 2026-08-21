IBPS Clerk 2026 registration ends today for 11,403 vacancies; how to apply

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the online registration window for the 2026 Customer Service Associate recruitment today, August 21.

The recruitment is being conducted under the Common Recruitment Process for Customer Service Associates (CRP-CSA-XVI) for participating public sector banks. A total of 11,403 vacancies have been announced. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications through the official IBPS registration portal.

The online fee payment window will also close today. IBPS has said the application process is subject to subsequent scrutiny, and candidates should ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before applying.

IBPS Clerk 2026: Important Dates

· Online registration begins: August 1, 2026

· Application deadline: August 21, 2026

· Deadline for editing application details: August 21, 2026

· Online fee payment deadline: August 21, 2026

· Last date to print application: September 5, 2026

· Commencement of Preliminary exams: October 10 and 11, 2026

ALSO READ: UPSC CSE Mains exam 2026 guidelines: What to carry and what is not allowed? · Main examination: December 27, 2026.

How to apply for IBPS Clerk 2026?

· Visit the official IBPS website at ibpsreg.ibps.in.

· Choose the application link for the Customer Service Associate recruitment.

· Complete the registration and fill in the required personal and educational details.

· Upload the prescribed documents, photograph, signature, thumb impression and handwritten declaration.

· Make the payment of the applicable application fee through the available online payment options.

· Check all details carefully and submit the application form.

· Download and retain the confirmation page for later use.

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2026 Application Fee

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC to release the Round 1 seat allotment soon The IBPS Clerk Application form costs ₹850 for General & Others and ₹175 for SC/ST/PwD categories. Online banking, debit/credit cards, BHIM UPI, Mastercard, and other methods can be used to pay the application fee. Also, there is no refund for this cost.

More about the IBPS Clerk 2026

The application process includes registering, uploading the required files, and paying the online fee. Applicants should carefully check the information they have supplied before submitting the form.

The recruitment calendar shows that the preliminary exam admit card will be available in September. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted. Please complete the application and pay the fee by August 21, 2026.

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2026

IBPS has announced 11,403 vacancies for the Clerk post in participating public sector banks. This position is tentative and can be increased or decreased at the discretion of the Banks. Candidates can view the state-wise and category-wise post distribution below.

· UR: 4740

· OBC (NCL): 2815

· SC: 1910

· ST: 942

· EWS: 996.