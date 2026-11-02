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IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026: Expected release date and how to download

IBPS Clerk Prelims result is likely to be announced by the third week of November 2026 on the official website, ibps.in. The exam was held on October 10 and 11, 2026 in online mode

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2026 | 1:28 PM IST

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The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the Clerk Prelims result in the third week of November 2026. However, the exam-conducting body has not declared the official release date yet.
 
Once the results are released, candidates will be able to check their qualifying status from the official portal.
 
The IBPS Clerk Prelims exam was held on October 10 and 11, 2026 in online mode. Qualified candidates in the prelims round will move to the next stage of the recruitment process which is Mains round.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026: How to check and download?

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.
 
 
Step 2: Click on the "IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026" link

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Step 3: Once the link is opened, fill in the login credentials such as roll number/registration number and date of birth or password
 
Step 4: After submitting the details the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result will be showcased on the screen.
 
Step 5: Download the result and take its print out for later use. ALSO READ: ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result likely by Nov 6; how to check

Details mentioned in the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2026 result

·        Candidate Name
 
·        Father's / Guardian's Name
 
·        Registration Number / Roll Number
 
·        Category
 
·        State Applied
 
·        Qualifying Status
 
·        Mains Exam Date
 
·        Sectional and Overall Marks (on Scorecard).

Inside the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2026 Result

Once enabled on the website, candidates will need to enter their date of birth and registration number in the result login window to view the results. A few days after the results are announced, the scorecard and cut-off will be made public.  

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2026 Result: Check past years' trends

Applicants are suggested to go to the official website frequently and stay updated on all the upcoming result declaration. The IBPS Clerk Prelims result for the academic session 2026 is yet to be announced by the exam-conducting body.
 
Meanwhile, applicants can check the previous years' result release date below:
 
·        2025- November 20
 
·        2024- October 1
 
·        2023- September 14
 
·        2022- September 21.

What happens next after the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2026 Result?

The recruiting procedure immediately moves on to the next stage after the announcement of the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2026 Result, which is anticipated by the third week of November 2026.
 
Your scores on the Prelims exam will not be used to determine your final selection because it is solely a qualifying exam. The following phases of the recruitment process consist of:
 
1. Release of Scorecard and Cut-offs.
 
2. Release of separate Mains Call Letters (Admit Cards) in late November or early December 2026.
 
3. The Mains Exam is scheduled for December 27, 2026.
 
4. Language Proficiency Test (LPT) & Document Verification.
 
5. Issue of the final provisional allotment lists in April 2027.

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First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 1:27 PM IST