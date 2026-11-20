The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Result 2026 today, November 20. The IBPS PO Main exam result will be available late evening, according to information on the official website.

Candidates who appeared for the Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT-XVI) can check their results on the official website, ibps.in.

How to check IBPS PO Mains Result 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, press on the "CRP PO/MT" link.

Step 3: Click on the link that says "IBPS PO Mains Result 2026."

Step 4: Fill in your registration/roll number and password or date of birth.

Step 5: Enter the captcha code and click on "Login."

Step 6: Your IBPS PO result 2026 will display on the screen.

Step 7: Check your section-wise and total marks, then download the scorecard.

Step 8: Take a printout and keep it safe for the next phase.

Details mentioned on IBPS PO Mains Result 2026

After accessing the results, individuals should carefully examine the data shown on the results page. Candidates must check their personal details and follow the official process if they notice any error.

The specifics included may vary based on the format of the document issued by IBPS, and they could consist of:

Candidate's name

Roll number and registration number

Examination name

Qualifying status

Marks or score details, where provided

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What after the IBPS PO Mains Result 2026?

Individuals who successfully pass the Mains exams will be invited to participate in the interview phase. The interview timetable and call letters will be published independently on the official IBPS website.