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ICAI CA Final November 2026 applications to reopen on Aug 1; how to apply

ICAI CA Final November 2025 exam application window to reopen on August 1, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for the final exams until August 5 via the ICAI e-website

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

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The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will resume the CA Final November 2026 application window. The official announcement stated that the CA Final November 2026 application will reopen on August 1, 2026. Candidates can register and apply via the e-service site if they were unable to submit their applications for the exam within the earlier timetable.
 
August 5, 2026 is the deadline for CA Final November 2026 applications. The CA Final November applications opened on July 6, 2026, in accordance with the previous schedule. Applications may be submitted until July 19, 2026, and there was no late fee. With a late fee, the window was available until July 22, 2026.
 

ICAI CA Final November 2026 Exam Schedule

·        CA Final examinations- May 2, 2026
 
·        CA Foundation- September 2, 5, 7 and 9, 2026
 
·        CA Intermediate Group I- September 1, 3 and 6, 2026

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·        CA Intermediate Group II- September 8, 10 and 12, 2026
 
·        CA Final Group I- November 2, 4 and 6, 2026
 
·        CA Final Group II- November 9, 11 and 13, 2026
 
·        International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT-AT)- November 11 and 13, 2026
 
·        Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Exams- November 6, 9, 11 and 13, 2026.   

How to apply for the ICAI CA Final November 2026?

·        Visit ICAI's e-service portal.
 
·        Log in with your user ID and password.
 
·        Click on the CA Final November 2026 Exam Form link.
 
·        Enter all the information sought in the application form.
 
·        Check the required documents and details.
 
·        Make the payment of the prescribed application fee (if applicable).
 
·        Submit the form.
 
·        Keep a printout of the application form and fee receipt safe for later use. 

CA Final November 2026 eligibility

·        The candidate should have passed the CA Intermediate Examination.
 
·        Registration in the final course of ICAI is needed.
 
·        Should have completed the prescribed articleship training or be about to finish within the time limit set by ICAI.
 
·        Must have completed Advanced ICITSS and other essential training/modules.
 
·        The candidate must have the registration and details updated on the SSP portal of ICAI. 
 

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Topics : chartered accountants ICAI Entrance Exams

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

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