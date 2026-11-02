ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result likely by Nov 6; how to check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the CA Foundation September 2026 examination results are likely to be declared by the evening of November 6.

As per the latest announcement by ICAI, candidates can download their result cum scorecard through the official website once it is released. ICAI held the CA Foundation September 2026 exam offline on September 2, 5, 7, and 9 in pen-and-paper format at multiple centres nationwide.

How to check and download the ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result?

· Visit the official ICAI result website at caresults.icai.org.

· Find the CA Foundation September 2026 result link.

· Fill in the registration number and roll number in the designated fields.

· Submit the details to check the result.

· Download the result and save a copy for later reference.

Details mentioned on the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026

· Candidate’s Name

· Roll Number

· Registration Number

· Paper-wise Marks

· Total Marks

· Result Status

· Pass Criteria Notice (Minimum passing requirement at least 40% marks in each paper and an overall aggregate of 50%).

What is next after the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026?

Your next step will depend on whether you pass or need to retake the ICAI CA Foundation exam, which is set for November 6, 2026. Register for the CA Intermediate course (which comprises Group 1, Group 2, or both) as soon as you pass the exam by using the official ICAI Self-Service Portal (SSP).

You can sign up for the upcoming ICAI CA Foundation exam cycle (such as the January 2027 examinations or next attempts) if you do not pass the exams.

More about the ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 exam

The entrance exam for those hoping to enrol in the Chartered Accountancy program is the CA Foundation exam. As part of its examination cycle, ICAI administered the Foundation exam in September 2026. Subject to the qualifying standards set forth by the institute, qualified candidates will be able to move on to the next phase of the CA course. The announcement of the results came after the CA Intermediate September 2026 exam results were made public on October 22. For further information, candidates who are awaiting their Foundation results should visit the official ICAI website.