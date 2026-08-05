The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CMA Inter June Result 2026 and CMA Final June Result 2026 on its official website. Candidates who took the exams between June 11 and June 18, 2026, can now access their scorecard PDFs at icmai.in.

Below is a direct download link for the CMA Final scorecard PDF and the CMA Inter scoring PDF. In order to verify their eligibility, candidates must input their identity number. The next session for the CMA 2026 exam will be held in December.

How to download the CMA Result June 2026?

To download the scorecard for the CMA exam 2026 for the Intermediate and Final exams, candidates will have to follow the steps below:

· Visit the ICMAI student website at icmai.in/ClntStudents/Result

· Click examination tab

· Click 'Results' from the sidebar

· A course-wise result link is displayed on the webpage; click the relevant link

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 soon at cbse.gov.in, know more · Fill in your login details, then click 'View Result' to view the ICMAI CMA results.

CMA Merit List June 2026

CMA Inter Toppers List June 2026

1. Raunak Jain- Surat

2. Mohit Das- Visakhapatnam

3. Kantala Prashanth Reddy- Hyderabad.

CMA Final Toppers List June 2026

1. Mokshit Vamsi Krishna Mattupalli- Guntur

2. Rahul Kailas Bohir- Navi Mumbai

ALSO READ: RBI MPC keeps repo rate at 5.25%, retains neutral stance amid global risks 3. Vannemreddy Hemanth- Guntur.

CMA Inter June 2026 exam top 10

1. Raunak Jain- Surat

2. Mohit Das- Visakhapatnam

3. Kantala Prashanth Reddy- Hyderabad

4. Harsh Sunit Jain- Surat and Tarak Sai Ram P- Guntur

5. Purvansh Baldi- Surat

6. Vinod Sahu- Beawar

7. Diyakumari Jagdishbhai Khalasi- Surat

8. Gunturi Pujitha- Vijayawada and Preya Bazaz- Asansol

9. Penugonda Sai Raghavendra Reddy- Guntur

10. Muflila Sereen- Tamil Nadu.

How to check and download CMA Result June 2026?

· Visit the ICMAI student website at icmai.in/ClntStudents/Result.

· Click examination tab

· Press 'Results' from the sidebar

· Course-wise result link displayed on the webpage; click the relevant link

· Fill in your login details, then click 'View Result' to check ICMAI CMA results.

CMA 2026 Passing Criteria

Candidates must reattempt the CMA course group if they do not meet any of the requirements. Candidates must meet two requirements to pass the CMA Intermediate and Final course levels:

· Minimum 40 per cent in every subject paper

· Minimum aggregate of 50 per cent in every course group.

Details mentioned in the CMA June 2026 Results

ICMAI CMA June 2026 marksheet for the Intermediate course comprises information regarding the candidate's performance. Details mentioned on the ICMAI scorecard include:

· Candidate's full name

· Roll number

· Registration number

· Marks Obtained

· Qualifying Status.

ICMAI CMA Contact Details 2026

In case of any query or issue, candidates can contact ICMAI at the details below:

Address: The Institute Of Cost Accountants of India, 12, Sudder Street, Kolkata - 700016

Phone: +91 33 22521031/1034/1035/1492

+91 33 22521602/1619/7373/7143/2204

+91 33 22520141/0191

Fax: +91 33 22527993 / +91 33 2252 1026.