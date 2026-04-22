ICSE 10th Result Date: Result not releasing today; CISCE calls notice fake

Students and parents were left confused after a ‘fake’ notification claimed that the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 would be declared on April 22 at 3 pm. However, officials have clarified that the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has issued no such announcement.

The examining authorities have advised students to remain cautious and not trust viral messages or unverified notifications. The ICSE Class 10 board exams for 2026 were conducted between February 17 and March 30.

Officials clarify the ‘fake’ notice on CISCE ICSE 10th Result Date

The circulation of the fake notice triggered anxiety among students awaiting their results. Many turned to social media for clarification, while schools and educators stepped in to dismiss the rumours.

A CISCE official responded to the widely shared tweet by categorically rejecting the claim and stating that no result announcement is planned for today, April 22. Additionally, authorities cautioned parents and kids against relying on unreliable notifications or viral texts.

The official stated, “We are not declaring the results tomorrow. The notice being circulated online is not issued by CISCE and should not be considered authentic. The result may likely be released earlier this year, possibly in the last week of April 2026,” adding that the board is in the final phase of processing results.

How to check and download CISCE Class 10th Results?

· Visit the official website at cisce.org.

· On the homepage, press on "ICSE" or "ISC" under the "Examination" section.

· Click on the respective 2026 result link for your class.

· Fill in your UID and index number, then click on "Show Result".

· Your result will be showcased on the screen.

ALSO READ: AP SSC results 2026: BSEAP Andhra Board Class 10 result expected soon · Download and save it for later reference.

CISCE Class 10th Results expected date?

The results will likely be revealed earlier this year, perhaps around the final week of April, according to officials. Since the council has previously announced the results around the final week of April or the first week of May, students can anticipate receiving them around this time.

ALSO READ: KSEAB SSLC Result 2026: Karnataka Class 10 results to be out soon The ISC (Class 12) exams took place from February 12 to April 3, while the ICSE (Class 10) exams took place from February 17 to March 30.

What’s next after the CISCE Class 10th results?

Candidates may request a reevaluation of their answer scripts for the subjects they applied to only if they are unhappy with the recheck results for those topics.