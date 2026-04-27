ICSE, ISC Result 2026: CISCE 10th, 12th Result releasing soon at website

The ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 will be released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The anticipated date of the 2026 CISCE results is April 30. On this day, the ISC results for 2026 are expected to be revealed. Results for the ICSE Class 10th and ISC will be accessible at results.cisce.org.

To check their scores, students need to have their Index Number and UID on hand. The exam was taken by more than 4 lakh candidates. The dates of the ICSE 2026 test were February 17–March 30, 2026. The 2026 ISC results will be held between February 12 and April 3, 2026.

How to check and download the CISCE Result 2026?

· Visit the official website of CISCE at results.cisce.org

· Click the result links

· Fill in the required details

· ICSE, ISC results 2026 will display on the screen

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 second board exams 2026 from May 15, check timetable here · Download and save it for later.

Details mentioned on the ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026

1. Student's Name

2. Roll number or Index Number

3. Subject-wise Marks

4. Total Marks

5. Qualification.

ICSE Result 2026: Details required to check the result

Make sure you correctly enter your Course Code, Candidate UID, Index Number, and Captcha verification to view your scores. To prevent any login issues on the results portal, it is crucial to verify these credentials twice.

The original pass certificates and statement of marks will be sent to schools within 15 to 20 days, although the online results are dispatched. To pick up these tangible documents, students must go to their individual schools.

More about the CISCE ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026

The Council has issued a warning about clicking on "leaked" results links on Telegram or WhatsApp. The official DigiLocker app, results.cisce.org, and cisce.org are the only reliable sources for your scores.

As of right now, a "Results 2026" heading has been added to the result portal's homepage, signifying that the data upload is finished and the countdown is nearing its conclusion.