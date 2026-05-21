ICSI CSEET June 2026 admit card out at icsi.edu, check steps to download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 session. The CSEET is the required entrance exam for applicants seeking admission to the Company Secretary (CS) course.

Those who have completed registering for the exams can now download their hall tickets from the official website at icsi.edu. The June 2026 exam will be administered offline on June 1, 2, 3, and 4 using pen and paper, according to the institute's published timetable.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card June 2026: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: Press on the admit card download notification on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials, including application number, date of birth, and password.

Step 4: Your ICSI CSEET admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: View all the details on the admit card and download it.

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Details mentioned on the CSEET 2026 admit card

Candidates should carefully check all the details on their CSEET 2026 admit card after downloading. The admit card will include key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre address and timings, exam date and time, along with the candidate’s photograph and signature.

CSEET 2026: Eligibility

While the majority of applicants must take the CSEET to get into the CS Executive programme, some eligible professionals are excluded from this requirement by the ICSI.

Additionally, students who are in their final semester or year of a bachelor's degree can register straight for the CS Executive course instead of doing the CSEET.

If you have already passed any of the following tests, you are exempt from taking the CSEET 2026:

· ICSI Foundation Examination

· CA Final (conducted by ICAI)

· CMA Final (conducted by ICMAI)

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ICSI CSEET exam pattern

Four sections will make up the exam paper: Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude, Business Communication, Economic and Business Environment, and Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning.