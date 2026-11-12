ICSI CSEET October 2026 result date announced: Here's how to download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICAI) has announced the schedule for disclosing the results of the CSEET October 2026 examination.

According to the official announcement, the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for the October 2026 session, held between October 1 and October 6, 2026, will be released on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

The result link will become accessible at 2 pm on the official website. Candidates who took part in the exams should have their login credentials prepared to view their results.

How to download ICSI CSEET October 2026 Result?

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on CSEET October 2026 result

Step 3: Login with the roll number and registration number

Step 4: The October 2026 session marksheets will be showcased

Step 5: Download the scorecard for further use.

CSEET Qualifying Marks

Candidates pass a CSEET exam session only if they meet the ICSI qualifying marks criteria. Students should score a minimum of 40% marks in each paper, and 50% marks in the aggregate.

Details mentioned on the ICSI CSEET October 2026 Session Result

• Candidate Identification, such as your full name, roll number, 17-digit registration number (or CSEET application number), and date of birth.

• Biometric Details like photograph and signature.

• Examination Details, such as the session name (October 2026) and course details.

• Individual marks obtained in each of the four papers out of 100.

• Your total combined marks across all four papers out of 400 will be displayed.

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What's next after the ICSI CSEET October 2026 Result?

As per the announcement, the official e-Result-cum-Marks Statement for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for the October 2026 Session will be available on the Institute's website immediately after the results are announced. There will be no physical version of the Result-cum-Marks Statement provided.

The upcoming Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) is scheduled to take place from February 1 to February 4, 2027. The process for online submission of enrollment applications, along with the necessary examination fees, will commence on November 16, 2026.