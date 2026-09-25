IITs to stop campus hiring by 22 firms for 2 yrs over unhonoured job offers

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have decided to stop cooperating with 22 companies for campus recruitment for the next two years after the firms failed to honour offers made to students graduating in 2026.

The decision comes ahead of another placement cycle at a time when technology companies are hiring cautiously, and entry-level recruitment remains uncertain.

IITs to notify firms by September 30

The All IITs Placement Committee (AIPC), the central coordinating body for placement and internship guidelines across IITs, decided at a meeting held at IIT-Guwahati earlier this month, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The committee will write to the companies by September 30, informing them that they will not be considered for recruitment through the IIT placement system for the next two years.

The AIPC will avoid using the term 'blacklisting' and instead describe the action as 'non-cooperation'. More than 150 offers across 23 IITs were involved, with some companies withdrawing 10-15 offers, AIPC convenor and IIT-Guwahati associate professor John Jose told the financial daily. “We have made a decision that by September 30, we will write an email telling these companies that we are not going to be cooperating for recruitments for the next two years." He did not disclose the names of the companies involved.

Oracle among firms facing IITs' non-cooperation

Oracle is reportedly among the companies facing two years of non-cooperation after it failed to honour around 40 offers made across IITs. The company has not approached IITs for recruitment so far this year.

Several startups are also on the list. The final list of companies and the number of offers that were not honoured are yet to be collated. The AIPC is expected to finalise the details after individual IITs report the latest status of the cases. The committee had set September 15 as the deadline for companies to onboard students to whom they had made offers.

Last year, individual IITs wrote to companies that failed to honour offers. This year, the AIPC will communicate with the companies as a single body. “Last year, about 10-11 companies had not honoured offers. This year’s figure is the highest in recent years,” said Jose, as quoted by The Economic Times.

IITs help affected students find jobs

The AIPC is also working to mitigate the impact on students whose offers were withdrawn. Placement offices at IITs have circulated the CVs of affected students among existing recruiters and asked them to consider the candidates for open positions. Around 20-30 per cent of these students found jobs through such cross-referrals, according to the report.

However, IIT placement offices do not have a complete picture of how many affected students are still seeking jobs. Some may have secured employment independently through off-campus opportunities or personal networks without informing their institutes. The AIPC’s move is aimed at addressing the impact on students who have lost offers while also reinforcing the credibility of campus offers made through the IIT placement system.