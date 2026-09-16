India's MBA presence triples since 2020, but top IIMs slip in QS rankings

The number of Indian business schools featuring in the QS Global MBA Rankings has more than tripled since 2020, but the country’s three leading Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) slipped in the 2027 edition as global peers gained ground on measures including return on investment and entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes.

The QS Global MBA Rankings 2027 featured 19 Indian MBA providers, compared with five in 2020 and seven in 2022.

Five Indian institutions entered the ranking for the first time this year, while six retained their positions from the previous edition.

IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta remained the only Indian institutions in the global top 100, but all three fell in the overall rankings.

IIM Bangalore dropped to 64th from 52nd, IIM Ahmedabad to 70th from 58th, while IIM Calcutta fell to 95th from 64th.

An analysis of the detailed ranking data showed a sharp deterioration in the three institutes’ positions on return on investment (ROI).

IIM Bangalore’s ROI rank fell to the 181-190 band from 53rd, while IIM Ahmedabad moved to the 171-180 band from the 61-70 band. IIM Calcutta’s ROI rank fell to the 201-250 band from 84th.

Their entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes rankings also weakened.

IIM Bangalore moved to the 161-170 band from the 135-140 band, IIM Ahmedabad to 84th from 75th, and IIM Calcutta to the 181-190 band from the 158-160 band.

QS President Nunzio Quacquarelli said it was important that institutions benchmark their performance against peers to ensure they keep pace and innovate in areas valued by students and employers.

“The MBA market is changing and providers are becoming more competitive. For Indian institutions this year, global peers are outpacing in key areas such as return on investment and entrepreneurship & alumni outcomes. While 10 entries from India improve in the thought leadership lens in 2027, it is key that providers continue to serve MBA students and help them to achieve their career ambitions,” Quacquarelli said.

IIM Bangalore nevertheless retained its position as India’s highest-ranked MBA provider for the fourth consecutive year.

Its employability ranking remained at 29th globally, while it ranked second in Asia on the measure. Its thought leadership ranking improved to 51st.

The expansion in India’s MBA representation extended beyond the established IIMs.

O P Jindal Global University was the highest-ranked new Indian entrant, placed in the 171-180 band.

Jaipuria Institute of Management, CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, and Vikrant University Gwalior entered in the 301+ range.

The expansion extended beyond full-time MBAs, with 28 Indian institutions featuring across the QS Global MBA and Business Master’s rankings.

India had 41 specialised Business Master’s entries, up from 37 last year, including 19 in Management, seven each in Business Analytics and Finance, five in Marketing and three in Supply Chain Management.