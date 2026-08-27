The Department of Posts, under the Ministry of Communications, has announced a major recruitment drive for Class 10 pass candidates, with over 25,000 vacancies available across postal circles nationwide.

The department announced on Thursday that the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Online Engagement Schedule-II (July 2026) notification has been released.

The recruitment covers three positions: Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak. Since the selection process does not involve a written examination, the recruitment offers an accessible opportunity for Class 10 pass candidates seeking jobs in the postal sector.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Important Dates

· Start of the One-Time Registration (OTR): 31 August 2026

· Application Window Opens: 2 September 2026 at 5:00 PM

· Application last date & fee payment: 21 September 2026 at 5:00 PM.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: How to apply

· Go to the official India Post GDS online engagement portal.

· Finish the One-Time Registration (OTR) using a valid mobile number and email ID.

· Log in and fill in your Class 10 academic details carefully.

· Choose your preferred postal divisions and specific posts based on local language requirements.

· Upload clear, scanned copies of your recent photograph and signature.

· Male candidates in the UR, OBC, and EWS categories must pay an Rs 100 application fee. SC, ST, PwBD, female, and Trans women candidates are exempt from paying this fee.

· Verify all details and submit your application before the last date, September 21.

Who can apply for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026?

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 10, with English and Mathematics as compulsory or elective subjects.

Essential Skills: Candidates must have knowledge of the local language of the postal circle they have applied for. They must also know how to ride a bicycle and have basic computer skills.

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 18 and 40 years of age as of September 21, 2026. Age relaxation will be applicable to candidates from reserved categories as per government rules.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Salary structure and working hours

Chosen candidates will work part-time, particularly between four and five hours daily, and receive a Time-Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA).

Branch Postmaster (BPM): Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380 per month.

ABPM and Dak Sevak: Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470 per month.

More about the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Residency Rules

Candidates selected as Branch Postmasters (BPMs) must make their own accommodation arrangements and reside in the post village where the Branch Post Office is located. Dak Sevaks and Assistant Branch Postmasters (ABPMs) must reside within the limits of their respective delivery jurisdictions.

The India Post GDS selection process is entirely merit-based. The merit list will be prepared solely on the basis of candidates’ Class 10 marks, calculated to four decimal places. Shortlisted candidates will then be called for physical document verification, followed by a basic medical examination and other pre-engagement formalities.