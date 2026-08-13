India's entrance test preparation market to reach $23-26 bn by FY30

India's test preparation market is expected to reach in the range of USD 23-26 billion by financial year 2030, market research firm Redseer Strategy Consultants said on Thursday.

According to the report titled, leadership in the segment will depend on the operating model, not scale, faculty, or reach alone.

"India's test preparation market is around USD 14.8 Bn in FY26, projected to reach USD 23-26 billion by FY30 at a 12-15 per cent CAGR," the report said.

The research found that undergraduate (UG) entrance tests are the highest-intent, highest-investment segment within the test preparation industry.

"For JEE and NEET aspirants, access is only one part of the decision. Together, the two exams account for nearly 70 per cent of the UG entrance preparation market, with families often committing several years and significant household spend to test preparation," the report said.

Redseer during the survey found for the report found that the success rates for the most sought-after outcomes remain roughly 1 per cent for IIT admissions and 3 per cent for preferred government medical seats, making evidence of past performance difficult for serious aspirants to ignore.

While choosing the test preparation firm, 57 per cent offline aspirants ranked faculty quality among their top three considerations, while 44 per cent chose past results for the same.

The emphasis is even stronger among aspirants targeting ranks below 1,000, where 59 per cent cite faculty quality and 51 per cent cite past results.

"Price, location and visibility feature lower in the consideration set," the report said.

According to the report, a unified academic model combining pedagogy, evaluation and intervention and technology will help deliver consistent outcomes at scale.