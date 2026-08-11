India's presence in QS global rankings rises nearly fivefold since 2015

India’s presence in global higher education rankings has grown significantly over the past decade, with the number of Indian institutions featured in the QS World University Rankings jumping nearly fivefold, from 11 in 2015 to 52 in 2027, the government told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Ministry of Education, in response to a question on the progress of higher education institutions ranked under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and the steps taken to improve their global rankings, said the increase in India’s representation in the QS rankings has accompanied efforts to improve the quality of higher education.

According to the QS World University Rankings 2027 , the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi retained its position as the country’s highest-ranked institution, climbing five places to 118th globally.

IIT Bombay followed at 134th, while IIT Madras ranked 170th, IIT Kharagpur 205th and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru 221st.

Several non-IIT institutions also recorded notable gains in the latest rankings. Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) climbed 94 places to 597th globally, while BITS Pilani rose 93 places to 575th. IIT Hyderabad and Jamia Millia Islamia also registered significant improvements, ranking 588th and 686th globally, respectively.

NIRF participation rises

The ministry said the NIRF, launched in 2015 to rank higher education institutions in India, has also seen a sharp increase in participation. The number of applications received under the NIRF rose from 6,272 in 2021 to 14,163 in 2025, while the number of unique institutions participating increased from 4,030 to 7,692 over the same period.

It said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 focuses on improving the overall quality of higher education through measures including multidisciplinary education, research and innovation, better infrastructure and teacher training.

The ministry also highlighted the Institutions of Eminence scheme, launched in 2017 to provide greater autonomy to selected institutions and enable them to emerge as world-class academic and research institutions.

It further said the government has established 43 new premier institutes since 2014, including seven IITs, eight central universities and nine IIMs.