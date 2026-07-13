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India tops Physics Olympiad 2026 with clean sweep of five gold medals

India delivered a stellar performance at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026, with all 5 members winning gold medals. The competition was held in Colombia from July 4 to July 12

India tops Physics Olympiad 2026 with 5 gold medals

Physics Olympiad 2026 with 5 gold medals

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 3:46 PM IST

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All 5 members of India's team won gold medals at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026 earning the country a joint first-place finish. The competition took place from July 4 to July 12 in Bucaramanga, Colombia.
 
“With this exceptional performance, India secured the World No. 1 rank, jointly with China, Kazakhstan, Russia, South Korea and Taiwan, among 381 students from 87 countries, reaffirming the country's growing stature in science education and excellence at the international level,” a press release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said.

Who were the Indian Olympiad 2026 winners?

Kansisk Jain from Pune, Riddhesh Anant Bendale from Indore, Rishit Garg from Delhi, Shresth Suraiya from Mumbai, and Svait Joshi from Ahmedabad are the Indian students who won the IPhO 2026 gold medals.
 
 
Their combined performance contributes to India's expanding record in international science Olympiads and represents one of the nation's most successful competitions.
 
The team was selected and trained under the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), a national centre of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), which conducts India's Olympiad programme in collaboration with the Department of Atomic Energy.   
Student City State
Kanishk Jain Pune Maharashtra
Riddhesh Anant Bendale Indore Madhya Pradesh
Rishit Garg Dwarka New Delhi
Shresth Suraiya Mumbai Maharashtra
Svarit Joshi Ahmedabad Gujarat

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Congratulations pour in

The office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India congratulated the Olympiad medal winners, saying that their work made India proud. 
 
Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary, DAE & Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission, also congratulated the medal winners: “This phenomenal achievement by our young physicists is a matter of immense pride for the nation. Securing five Gold Medals and jointly attaining the World No. 1 rank at the International Physics Olympiad is a testament to the talent, dedication and scientific temperament of our students, as well as the unwavering commitment of the HBCSE-TIFR Olympiad programme.”
 
“I congratulate the students, their parents, teachers, and mentors for this remarkable accomplishment. Their success inspires countless young minds to pursue excellence in science and reinforces India's growing leadership in scientific education and innovation,” he added. 

About the International Physics Olympiad

The International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) is one of the world's most prestigious science competitions for secondary school students. Held annually since 1967, it tests participants through rigorous theoretical and laboratory exams aimed to assess conceptual understanding, analytical ability and problem-solving skills in physics.
 
India has steadily improved its performance at international science Olympiads over the past decade, with Indian students regularly featuring among the top medal winners across physics, mathematics, chemistry and astronomy competitions. 
 

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 3:44 PM IST

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