International Literacy Day 2026: History, theme and why it is celebrated?
International Literacy Day is celebrated annually on Sept 8. This year, the event will be held in Mexico on Sept 8 and 9, 2026. It will bring to discussion the progress in literacy policies
Princess Sonika New Delhi
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International Literacy Day 2026 Date: Every year on September 8, International Literacy Day is observed to emphasise the value of literacy as a basic human right and a prerequisite for education, opportunity, and social engagement.
The day, which celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2026, will highlight the ongoing significance of literacy in a world that is changing quickly.
The 2026 celebration will also offer a chance to evaluate the progress over the last 60 years and investigate the issues that still plague literacy around the globe.
International Literacy Day 2026 theme
The theme for International Literacy Day 2026 is “Literacy for people, the planet and prosperity.”
As a result, this year's theme examines literacy in relation to broader social, environmental, and economic growth as well as a personal skill. The goal of the 60th anniversary is to assess accomplishments, pinpoint enduring and new issues, and influence future literacy policies and initiatives.
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History and significance of International Literacy Day
International Literacy Day was first observed in 1966. The inaugural International Literacy Day was marked in 1967, and UNESCO declared the day during its 14th General Conference.
Since then, September 8 has been celebrated every year to serve as a reminder of the value of reading to organisations, governments, educators, and the general public.
The capacity to read and write is not the only goal of the day. According to UNESCO, literacy is a fundamental human right that enables people to participate in society, acquire knowledge and skills, access other rights, and expand their prospects. Building more equitable, peaceful, and sustainable societies is also associated with it.
What does International Literacy Day 2026 focus on?
Although there are still significant gaps, worldwide literacy levels have significantly increased since the 2026 celebration.
Based on data from 2024, UNESCO projects that at least 739 million children and adults globally still lack basic literacy abilities. At the same time, 4 out of 10 kids are not reading at the required level.
UNESCO claims that the subject will highlight the importance of literacy in fostering inclusivity, assisting sustainable futures, and increasing prospects for economic growth and livelihoods.
How will International Literacy Day 2026 be celebrated?
In cooperation with the Mexican government, UNESCO will celebrate International Literacy Day globally on September 8 and 9, 2026, in Chiapas, Mexico.
Education ministers, specialists, educators, and students will gather at the event to talk about literacy advancements, issues, and potential policy remedies.
The UNESCO International Literacy Prizes, which honour exceptional literacy initiatives from throughout the globe, will also be presented during the ceremony. Activities at the municipal, national, and regional levels across the globe will also commemorate the day.
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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 2:14 PM IST