CBSE postpones Class 12 board exams in West Asia amid Iran-Israel war

CBSE postpones Class 12 board exams in West Asia amid Iran-Israel war

Previously, the board had postponed the exam scheduled on March 2, March 5 and March 7 in the region

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 8:08 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday postponed the Class 12 board exams scheduled on March 9, 10 and 11 in the Middle East region amid the Iran-Israel conflict, officials said.

"Due to the current situation in parts of the Middle East--Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, the board has decided to postpone 12 exams on March 9, 10 and 11," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

The new dates will be announced later, and for further exams, the situation will be reviewed on March 10, Bhardwaj added.

Previously, the board had postponed the exam scheduled on March 2, March 5 and March 7 in the region.

 

The board has cancelled Class 10 exams till March 11 and said mode of declaration of results will be announced separately.

The US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

In the last few days, the conflict has widened significantly with attacks and counter-attacks by both sides.

India has called for resolving the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 8:08 PM IST

