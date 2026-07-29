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ISRO Recruitment 2026: Apply online for 244 Assistant, UDC and JPA posts

ISRO has invited applications for 244 vacancies across Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant, Upper Division Clerk and Stenographer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online till August 16

ISRO Recruitment 2026

ISRO Recruitment 2026. Photo: Twitter

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has opened the online application process for 244 vacancies across various administrative posts through the ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB). Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website, isro.gov.in, till August 16, 2026.
 
The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies for Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant (JPA), Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and Stenographer posts at various ISRO centres, Department of Space units and autonomous bodies across the country.

ISRO vacancy details 2026

The recruitment includes a total of 244 vacancies, comprising:
 
Assistant: 113 posts
 
Junior Personal Assistant (JPA): 81 posts
 

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Upper Division Clerk (UDC): 22 posts
 
Stenographer: 10 posts
 
Assistant (autonomous bodies/other units): 17 posts
 
Junior Personal Assistant (other units): 1 post.  

How to apply for ISRO Scientist Engineer Recruitment 2026?

·        Visit the ISRO recruitment portal at isro.gov.in.
 
·        Complete the online registration and enter the application form carefully.
 
·        Fill in the valid GATE 2025/2026 score.
 
·        Upload the required photograph, signature, and GATE score card.
 
·        Make the payment of the application fee
 
·        Submit the application and save the registration number for future use. 

ISRO 2026 recruitment Eligibility criteria 

Candidates applying for the posts should hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university with at least 60 per cent marks or a CGPA of 6.32 on a 10-point scale. Applicants should also possess computer proficiency for Assistant and UDC posts, while JPA and Stenographer candidates must satisfy the prescribed stenography requirements. The upper age limit is 28 years as on August 16, 2026, with relaxation for reserved categories as per government norms.

ISRO recruitment application fee 2026

Applicants are required to pay a ₹500 processing fee while submitting the application. A ₹100 application fee is applicable under the notification, with eligible candidates receiving refunds as per ISRO's prescribed policy. Payments can be made only through the Bharatkosh e-Payment gateway.

ISRO recruitment selection process

The selection process comprises a written examination, followed by a skill test for shortlisted candidates. The written test will be held at multiple centres across the country and will consist of a 150-minute objective-type paper. Candidates qualifying the written examination will be shortlisted for the skill test in a maximum 1:5 ratio against the notified vacancies. 
 

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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