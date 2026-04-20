JAC board results 2026: Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th results to be out soon

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the Class 10 and 12 results for 2026 on its official website, jacresults.com. As per past trends, the JAC Class 10 result 2026 is expected to be released in the third or fourth week of April.

The intermediate exams for arts, science, and commerce streams were conducted from February 3 to 23 this year, while Class 10 exams were held from February 3 to 17, 2026. Over 4.3 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams across 1,238 centres in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand board JAC Class 12 & 10 results 2026 update

According to an official notice, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the Class 10 Result 2026 soon, as evaluation and processing are nearly complete. The clarification follows the council debunking misleading reports about the result announcement, including fake photos and screenshots circulating on social media.

After the exams, answer sheets were sent to designated evaluation centres, where the marking process is now nearing completion. The digital scorecard will be provisional, and students will receive their official mark sheets later from their respective schools.

How to check and download the JAC Class 12 & 10 results 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official portal at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main page, search and choose the link titled “JAC Class 12 or Class 10 Result 2026".

Step 3: You will then be routed to the results login interface.

Step 4: Enter your roll code and roll number as stated on your admit card without any alterations.

Step 5: Press the submit button to continue.

Step 6: Your score will be showcased on the screen.

Step 7: Save the temporary marksheet as a PDF.

ALSO READ: UP Board Result 2026: How to check class 10th and 12th UPMSP results? Step 8: Print it out for later use until your school's official marksheet is out.

How to check JAC results 2026 via SMS?

Open the SMS application on your mobile phone and type SMS in the given format:

For 10th: JHA10 <space> Roll Number

For 12th: RESULT (space) JAC12 (space) Roll Code (space) Roll no.

Send the message to a specified number, 5676750 for the 10th and 56263 for the 12th JAC result 2026

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: When Results Are Expected, How to Check The result will be shown on the specified same mobile number.

Details mentioned in the JAC Board Result 2026

Student’s name

Student’s class

Roll number

Roll code

Father’s name

Mother’s name

School name

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Result division

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JAC results 2026 - Passing criteria

The minimum passing scores for Class 10 and Class 12 are the same for JAC Result 2026. To pass the exam, students must receive at least 33 per cent in each topic as well as in the total. Students may be required to take compartment exams if they do not receive these minimal grades.

What after the Jharkhand board class 10th, 12th exam results 2026?

Students who are dissatisfied with their Jharkhand Board Result 2026 can apply for rechecking or revaluation. Those who pass the JAC result 2026 will be promoted to the next class, while students who fail may apply for compartment exams as per JAC guidelines.

Students who fail in one or two subjects can appear for compartment exams to save their academic year. The Jharkhand Board supplementary exams are expected to be held in July 2026.