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JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 registration begins, check how to apply & more

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) has opened the registration and choice filling window with JEE Mains ranks to apply for the JAC Delhi counselling process. The deadline to apply is Jun 9

JAC Delhi Counselling 2026

JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 Date and Time: Delhi JAC Counselling 2026 at jac.delhi.admissions.nic.in; check last date, steps to apply and fee structure

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 4:40 PM IST

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The online registration schedule for admission to the BTech and BArch programs for the academic year 2026–2027 has been released by the Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Delhi. The official website, jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in, is where qualified candidates can finish the online registration and choice filling process.
 
The official announcement states that the JEE Delhi 2026 registration procedure will start on May 28, 2026, and the online application deadline is June 9, 2026, until 11:30 PM. It is recommended that candidates frequently visit the official portal for information regarding admissions and counselling. 

JAC Delhi 2026 Registration: Important Dates

·        Commencement of Online Registration and Choice Filling: May 28, 2026 (Thursday), from 10:00 AM
 
 
·        Deadline for Online Registration, Fee Payment and Choice Filling: June 9, 2026 (Tuesday), till 11:30 PM
 
·        Additional Registration and Editing Window: June 26 to June 28, 2026 till 11:30 PM.   

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How to Apply for JAC Delhi Counselling 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official JAC Delhi website at jac.delhi.admissions.nic.in.
 
Step 2: Press on the “JAC Delhi Counselling 2026” registration link available on the homepage.
 
Step 3: A new page will display where candidates need to complete their registration.
 
Step 4: After registering, proceed to enter the application form carefully.
 
Step 5: Make the payment of the required application fee.
 
Step 6: Send the form after verifying all details.
 
Step 7: Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy for later use. 

JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 Application Fee Details

The cost of registration and counselling is ₹1500 plus any applicable transaction fees. Candidates must input their email address and mobile number after selecting the payment method. The challan produced by the payment system should then be printed for further use.

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Topics : Delhi Entrance Exams IIT JEE

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 4:39 PM IST

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