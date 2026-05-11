JEE Advanced 2026 admit card out now; candidates can download till May 17

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the JEE Advanced 2026 admit card on May 11. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, till May 17, 2026.

JEE Advanced 2026 will be conducted on May 17 in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while Paper 2 will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates are required to appear for both papers.

JEE Advanced 2026: Important dates

· Admit card release date: May 11, 2026

· Scribe selection deadline: May 16, 2026

· JEE Advanced exam: May 17, 2026

· Display of candidate responses: May 21, 2026

· Provisional answer key release date: May 25, 2026

· Final answer key display: June 1, 2026

· Result declaration: June 1, 2026.

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026: How to check and download?

· Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

· Press on the JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

· A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in the login details.

· Click on submit, and your admit card will be showcased.

· Check the hall ticket and download it.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for later use.

JEE Advanced 2026 eligibility criteria

· Candidates must be born on or after October 1, 2001 (5-year relaxation for SC/ST candidates)

· They should have qualified for JEE Main 2026 with a score above the cutoff percentile

· They should have passed class 12 in 2025 or 2026

· They should not have taken admission in IIT in the past year

· They should have scored 75% marks in class 12

More about the JEE Advanced Admit Card details

Admit cards are available for download from the online registration portal at jeeadv.ac.in for candidates who have successfully enrolled for the JEE Advanced 2026.

The candidate's name, roll number, application number, photo, signature, birthdate, and category are all listed on the JEE Advanced admit card.

Candidates will also receive information regarding their exam centre address and reporting time on their JEE hall ticket. Applicants are required to bring a printed copy of their admit card and a legitimate original photo ID to the exam centre.

About the IIT JEE Advanced 2026

IITs, which offer Bachelor's, Integrated Master's, and Dual Degree programs in fields including engineering, sciences, and architecture, use JEE Advanced as their main entrance exam for undergraduate admissions.

Admission to the Bachelor's, Integrated Masters, and Dual Degree programs (entrance at the 10+2 level) listed in Clause 2 at all IITs for the academic year 2026–2027 shall be determined by a candidate's performance in JEE (Advanced) 2026.

All decisions pertaining to JEE (Advanced) 2026 and admission to IITs for the academic year 2026–2027 will be finalised by JAB 2026. Candidates can visit JEE Advanced's official website for additional information.