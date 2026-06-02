Tuesday, June 02, 2026 | 12:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / JoSAA counselling 2026: Registration & choice filling starts today at 5 pm

JoSAA counselling 2026: Registration & choice filling starts today at 5 pm

JoSAA has declared the counselling schedule for the engineering programmes admissions 2026. Eligible candidates can begin registration and choice filling on the official website from 5 pm onwards

JoSAA counselling 2026 registration

JoSAA counselling 2026 registration

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 12:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin the counselling process for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs and other government-funded technical institutes from June 2. Eligible candidates who have qualified JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2026 can register and fill their choices for undergraduate engineering programmes from 5 pm onwards through the official JoSAA website.
 
The counselling procedure for admission to BTech programs will be carried out by JoSAA based on candidates' academic eligibility, ranks, categories, and selections.

JoSAA counselling 2026: Important dates

·        June 2, 2026 (5:00 PM): Registration, choice filling, and pre-payment of the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF).
 
 
·        June 7, 2026: AAT-qualified candidates can start filling Architecture-specific choices.
 
·        June 8, 2026 (2:00 PM): Showcase of Mock Seat Allocation 1 (based on choices saved by June 7).

Also Read

JEE Advanced 2026 results

JEE Advanced 2026 results out online; IIT Delhi zone dominates top ranks

JAC Delhi Counselling 2026

JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 registration begins, check how to apply & more

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2026

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2026 released on website; check how to download

university, college, education, education loan

4 IITs, JNU, BITS Pilani among world's top 50: QS World University rankings

WBJEE 2026 registration

WBJEE 2026 registration starts today at wbjeeb.nic.in, check key details

 
·        June 10, 2026 (1:00 PM): Showcase of Mock Seat Allocation 2 and opening of the Choice Locking window.
 
·        June 11, 2026 (5:00 PM): Registration, choice filling, and document pre-upload ended (Choices will be auto-locked).
 
·        June 12, 2026: Data reconciliation and validation by JoSAA.

How to apply for JoSAA counselling 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official JoSAA portal website and click on the registration or login link.
 
Step 2: Log in and enter the JEE Main application details or JEE Advanced credentials, along with the password and security pin.
 
Step 3: Check personal details like rank and category details displayed on the screen. Students should check all details carefully.
 
Step 4: Candidates can select IITs, NITs, IIITs and preferred branches in their desired order. Since seat allotment depends on preference order, students are advised to arrange their choices carefully.
 
Step 5: After completing choice filling, candidates must lock their preferences before the deadline.

Institutes participating in JoSAA 2026

Authorities will allocate seats based on candidates' choices and eligibility criteria.
 
·        23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)
 
·        31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs)
 
·        Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur
 
·        26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)
 
·        40 Other Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

JOSAA 2026 Counselling Process

Five rounds of JoSAA counselling will be held in 2026, with an extra round for the IIT and NIT systems if necessary. To prevent losing out on admission opportunities, candidates must finish registration, choice filling, online reporting, and other admission-related tasks by the deadlines.

More From This Section

CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation 2026

CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal delayed again; students await launch

AP EAMCET results 2026

AP EAMCET results 2026: AP EAPCET scorecards releasing soon on website

NTA, National testing agency

CUET-UG: NTA to hold re-test for over 3,700 students after glitch

CUET, students

CUET-UG delayed at some centres due to TCS glitch, NTA revises exam timings

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Student claims CBSE tender tweaks helped Coempt Eduteck clinch OSM contract

Topics : IIT JEE JoSAA IIT JEE IITs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric Mobility QIPMaruti Suzuki E100 VehicleAmazon Music Unlimited LaunchAsus Rog XBOX Ally X20 LaunchTechnology NewsPersonal Finance