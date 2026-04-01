Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Check date, time, and how to download

Karnataka 2nd puc result date: Students across the state are eagerly awaiting the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026, expected to be announced by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) in April. Thousands who appeared for the Class 12-level board exams earlier this year are now looking forward to the official confirmation of the PUC Exam 2 result date.

The results are anticipated by over 6 lakh students. The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1 2026 was held by the board from February 28, 2026, to March 17, 2026. The results of the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1 were released on April 8, 2025, at 12:30 p.m.

How to download your 2nd PUC result?

• Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in

• Click on the link for “Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026”

• Enter your PUC registration number/roll number/date of birth and other required details

• Submit the information

• View and download your scorecard

• Save or print the marksheet for later reference

• Downloading the scorecard for further use.

Where to check Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2026 online?

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will be accessible online after it is announced. When the results are released, these websites will host the links to the results. The official result portals allow students to view and download their scorecards, which include:

• karresults.nic.in

Details mentioned in the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2026 Scorecard

After the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 is declared online, students will be able to download their marksheet. The Karnataka II PUC marksheet 2026 will involve the below details:

• Candidate name

• Roll number

• Name of exam

• Subjects

• Marks scored

• Total marks

• Qualifying marks required

• Qualifying status

• Remarks.

What is the passing marks for 2nd PUC exam 2026?

To pass the test, students must receive at least 35% marks in each subject. Supplementary or improvement exams may be available to candidates who do not receive passing scores in one or more subjects; the dates of these exams will be disclosed after the primary results.

What's next after the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2026 Scorecard?

The board will thereafter issue original mark sheets and certificates through the relevant colleges following the release of the online scorecard. After the board releases procedures, students who are unhappy with their grades can look into possibilities like revaluation or re-verification of answer sheets.