Karnataka DCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will commence the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2026 Round 1 option entry process today. Eligible candidates can visit the official website from 11 am to fill in their preferred course and college choices for the first round of seat allotment.

According to the official schedule, the deadline to submit choices for the first round of seat allotment is July 24, 2026. The Round 1 seat allotment result, prepared based on the final choices submitted by candidates, will be announced on July 27, 2026.

DCET 2026 First Round Counselling Schedule

· Web option entry- July 21 (11:00 am ) to July 24 (11:00 am)

· Mock seat allotment- July 24 (after 6:00 pm)

· Permission for change options (add/delete/change) add/modify or delete options- July 24 (after 6:00 pm) to July 27 (11:00 am)

· DCET 2026 round 1 seat allotment result- July 27 (after 6:00 pm)

· Candidates who have been allotted can pick their choices during selection- July 28 (11:00) to July 31 (11:59 pm)

· Downloading of challan- July 28 (12:00 pm) to August 1 (11:00 am)

· Fee payment - Only for candidates who have chosen choice 1 and 2 and

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How to Apply for the Karnataka DCET 2026 Counselling Round 1 Option Entry?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Press on Admissions and then click on Diploma CET 2026

Step 3: Click on the option entry link provided

Step 4: Fill in the choices in the order of preference for allotment

ALSO READ: GATE 2027: IIT Madras announces exam dates, registration starts on Aug 14 Step 5: Review the choices entered and click Submit.

Karnataka DCET 2026 Counselling: What's after option entry?

Once the Karnataka DCET 2026 Round 1 option entry window closes, KEA will release the mock seat allotment result. The mock allotment is intended to help candidates assess their chances of securing admission to their preferred course and college.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the mock allotment can modify their choices and reorder their preferences during the option editing window.

After the option editing process concludes, KEA will announce the final Round 1 seat allotment result. Once the final allotment is declared, candidates will not be allowed to make any changes to their submitted choices.