KEAM Hall Ticket 2026 to be out today at cee.kerala.gov.in, check details

KEAM Hall Ticket 2026 Time: Today, April 1, 2026, the KEAM 2026 admit card will be made available by the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations. After it is released, registered students can use their application number and password to access the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, to receive their hall ticket.

The KEAM 2026 exams are scheduled to take place between April 13 and April 25, 2026. To enter the exam center, students must carry their admit card and a valid government ID. All of the information contained on the admit card should be carefully reviewed by students. They have to get in touch with the officials to fix any errors they discover.

How to download KEAM Admit Card 2026?

Step 1. Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, search and press the active link labeled “KEAM Admit Card 2026”.

Step 3. A new window will display prompting you to fill in your login credentials (likely Application Number and Date of Birth/Password).

Step 4. After submitting the details, the admit card will showcase on the screen.

ALSO READ: UP Board Result 2026: Answer sheet evaluation deadline extended till Apr 4 Step 5. Download the PDF and take a hard copy. The physical printout is mandatory for entry into the exam hall.

Details mentioned on KEAM admit card 2026

Candidate’s name

Application number

Roll number

Address

Exam date and time

Address of the allotted KEAM 2026 exam centre

Photograph

Signature

Paper applied for

Question booklet version

KEAM Admit Card 2026 eligibility and course details

It is crucial to remember that only applicants who have chosen to enroll in engineering or pharmacy courses at the time of application will receive an admit card. Nonetheless, a variety of professional courses use the KEAM 2026 score. Admissions will be made easier for:

Engineering & Architecture

Medical streams: MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Unani

Pharmacy (B.Pharm)

Agriculture and Allied streams: Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, B.Sc (Hons) Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, and B.Tech Biotechnology (under KAU).

KEAM exam schedule and centres

The KEAM 2026 exam will take place in a single shift every day from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, per the official timetable. The exam centers are not just in Kerala; they are also located abroad and in important Indian cities. Candidates will be given the option to choose or be assigned locations in:

All districts across Kerala

Metro cities: New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru

International: UAE.

What to carry to the 2026 KEAM exam hall?

A printed copy of the KEAM Admit Card.

A valid photo ID proof (as mentioned on the admit card, e.g., Aadhaar, PAN, or School ID).

A transparent ballpoint pen.

Rough sheets for calculations will be provided inside the exam hall.

More about the KEAM 2026 exams

Those who, for any reason, do not show up for the KEAM-2026 entrance exam on the designated date and time will not be allowed to retake the exam. Students should frequently check the official website for more information about KEAM 2026.

"If any candidate has any genuine complaint regarding the conduct of the examination, he/she may register his/her complaint with the Chief Superintendent of the examination centre, with supporting details/information, immediately after the particular examination is over. Complaints relating to the conduct of the examination received directly in the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations will not be entertained," the prospectus says.